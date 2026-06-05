Our baking expert weighs in on what you need to make the perfect strawberry rhubarb pie

Strawberry rhubarb pie may not be as popular as classic pies like apple or cherry, but it’s likely to become one of your favorites.

Whether you have never tried strawberry rhubarb pie or you love to experiment with new desserts with a combination of delicious flavors, this tasty pastry doesn’t disappoint.

That’s because the flavors of the twoStrawberry rhubarb pie may not be as popular as classic pies like apple or cherry, but it’s likely to become one of your favorites once you’ve sampled it. For professional tips to assist you in making a mouthwatering pie at home, we consulted our expertRhubarb is a vegetable that grows in clusters with long stalks and broad leaves. These perennial plants thrive once well-established and produce numerous stalks.

The stalks, which range in color from green to pink to red, are the edible parts of the plants. If you are familiar with rhubarb, you may have heard that parts of the plant are toxic. While the leaves contain the toxin oxalic acid, the stalks are safe to eat both raw and cooked. The rhubarb flavor is a tad sour and can be described as tart or tangy.

That’s why it’s common that rhubarb recipes also call for sugar and often include sweet fruits, such as strawberries and apples. Rhubarb isn’t used in recipes as commonly as other fruits and vegetables, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth trying. Boudewijn said there are key reasons for indulging in this unique dessert.

“It’s a lovely combination of tart and sweet and looks beautiful when sliced. This is a perfect springtime pie when both strawberry and rhubarb are at their peak season. ” Even though strawberry rhubarb pie is a seasonal treat if you opt to use fresh ingredients, Boudewijn advised that there is an option when fresh strawberries and rhubarb aren’t available.

“There are lovely cans of premadeWhen making strawberry rhubarb pie, there are countless recipes to be found online. Boudewijn advised on the basics, including ingredients for the filling and crust and the steps for putting it together. She also described the items you’ll need, fromA pie crust requires vegetable shortening, unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, white sugar and ice water.

Below are Boudewijn’s steps for combining the filling ingredients, making the crusts, including a lattice top, putting the pie together and baking it to perfection. These steps will come in handy for preparing your favorite strawberry rhubarb pie recipe. Combine flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. Cut in shortening and butter with a pastry blender.

Blend in ice water a few sprinkles at a time until the dough forms moist clumps. Bring the dough together into a ball and cut it in half. Flatten each half into a disk, then plastic-wrap each. Refrigerate until firm .

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, and let your chilled dough sit at room temperature until it softens slightly. Then, roll out one disk of dough on a floured work surface in a round shape, about 4 inches larger than your pie pan. Gently put the rolled-out dough in your glass pie dish, and carefully press it into place. It may be crumbly, so do your best, and patch pieces where needed.

Roll out the second disk on a lightly floured surface, and cut it into 12- to 14 1/2-inch-wide strips with a. Spoon the filling into the crust, then arrange six or seven dough strips over the filling, spacing evenly. Form a lattice by placing remaining dough strips across the first set to form a grid. Press the ends of the dough strips into the overhang from the bottom crust, then trim it even around the sides.and bake for 25 minutes.

Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees, and bake until the crust is golden and the filling thickens, which takes about 1 hour 30 minutes. Transfer the pie to aYou can keep a strawberry rhubarb pie on a table or counter for 24 to 36 hours. After that length of time, you should transfer it to the refrigerator. Always keep the pie covered to help maintain freshness.

Ideally, pie filling shouldn’t be too soft or runny. According to Boudewijn, cornstarch will thicken the filling’s consistency. Rhubarb is packed with antioxidants, calcium, fiber and vitamin K. It also contains potassium and vitamin C.is a must-have for preparing the dough for pie crusts. This model is made of stainless steel and has a grippy rubberized handle.

This pizza cutter is well-made, has a sharp blade and is dishwasher-safe. What’s more, it comes in handy for cutting pies. Once your pie is done baking, Boudewijn recommends a cooling rack for placing it fresh out of the oven. This stainless steel model is a half-sheet size, which works well for pies.features a durable build and a contoured design that’s comfortable in your hand.

It’s constructed to chop recipe ingredients with ease. Not only is this serving set useful for cutting and serving pie, but it also boasts an elegant gold finish that makes it perfect for special occasions. It includes a pastry knife and a server. If you plan to take your strawberry rhubarb pie with you to share with friends, you’ll need a pie carrier.

This model has an attractive design, top and bottom zippers and a lifetime warranty. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal judge pauses sentencing to weigh argument in Wisconsin judge's immigration case convictionA federal judge is considering whether to throw out a jury’s guilty verdict against former Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan who was convicted of felony obstruction for helping an immigrant evade federal officers.

Read more »

Federal judge pauses sentencing to weigh argument in Wisconsin judge’s immigration case convictionHannah Dugan had been scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Read more »

Australian judges weigh Indigenous activist’s bid to prosecute King Charles for genocideHis case alleges the monarch perpetuates genocide by maintaining systemic disadvantages.

Read more »

Man shot in the leg during shootout in Philly's Strawberry Mansion, police sayA man was shot in the leg during a shootout in Philly's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said.

Read more »