Come closer so we, the Democrats, can explain our agenda to you.

—The Daily Signal, November 4th. Howdy, we’re the Democrats! We’re throwing a party and everyone’s invited. We know that some of you may be shocked or frightened by the election results, having forgotten that we exist.

But here we are! Frankly, we were more surprised than you, as we’ve become so accustomed to losing that we couldn’t bear to check the results, until we got a furious call from our“Woke” is a word previously used to describe us, but some of you took it to mean that we were cannibals or, worse, interested in the redistribution of wealth. From now on, we areA lot has been said about our agenda, mostly not by us.

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But following this blue meteotsunami we feel safe filling you in on some of the agenda items we may not have previously mentioned. We will act swiftly to remove executive-branch employees, mostly in the areas of Liars, Thieves, Demons, and Loudmouths. We will do this through enhanced attrition, bodily seizure, and early retirements—some very early. We will only tax certain billionaires, and will put a ninety-per-cent one-time accumulated-wealth tax on all trillionaires.

We never intended to operate on your children at school and swap out their genitals. The modifications we will be making to your children will simply make them better citizens. , even though some of us promised we would. We will, however, be changing the name to the Income & Crypto Equalization task force.

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We believe that, given their criminal leanings, and with retraining, today’sagents can be redeployed as pickpockets at high-end malls, polo matches, yacht regattas, basketball courtsides, and Mar-a-Lago. You got us! We’re going to make the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico states.

In order to keep the Senate an easy number to remember and allow you to use the flags you have, we will be combining a few low-population states that never should have had two senators in the first place. Montana and Wyoming will become South Saskatchewan, and North and South Dakota will become Johnny Dakota. Obviously, this would be unsafe, if it ever happened.

That’s why we’re including a line item in our new budget to provide fifty-two million dollars for better protective gear for girls. We will immediately allocate funds for needed repairs and smudging, then we’ll reopen it in January with the nineteenth-season première of “RuPaul’s Drag Race. ” At the Golden Jubilee 50th Kennedy Center Honors, the pre-show will include roving magicians, buskers, andpickpockets.

The tentative main-stage lineup: Stevie Nicks , the Buckinghams , Tommy James and the Surviving Shondells , Rob Zombie , and the Kinks . We’d also love to book the Indigo Girls, if we can find them. Rather than spend all that time and money deciding which groups should get rights and which should not, we’re just going to give everybody rights.

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We’d like to carry on the President’s tradition of giving people clever, harmless nicknames. Going forward, all official congressional documents will employ one or more of the following:Suka , Don Raper, the Stink-Fingered Vulgarian, Trumpy Dumpy, President Clown Fish, Donny Demento, Felonious Trump, Trumpiary Syphilis, Donorrhea, Donny Clappleseed, the Hambuggerer, Orange Julius Caesar, Donny Mephistopheles, the Beast with Seven Butts, Sleazlebub, the Antichrist as Described in I John 2:22 and II Thessalonians 2:4.

We’re still spitballing, so if you have any suggestions please tape them to the White House fence. We know a lot of you are wondering how we will accomplish all these wonderful things without a veto-proof majority in the House or the Senate.

The President said he’s eager to make a deal, and we think he’ll be even more eager when we open negotiations with “That’s a beautiful ballroom you got there—it’d be a shame if it were to get defunded. ” That’s something he understands. ♦