Otter Bar Seattle to Close After Seven Years Amid Eastlake Construction

Otter Bar, a Seattle business in the Eastlake neighborhood, will close after seven years as prolonged construction and rising costs make operations impossible, its co-owners say.

Otter Bar, a business that has operated for seven years in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood, is preparing to close its doors for good. Co-owners Lisa Wojnar and Jim Hagander said prolonged construction in the neighborhood, combined with rising costs, has made it impossible for the business to continue.

Wojnar and Hagander said business slowed as the work continued and parking became nearly nonexistent. KIRO 7 first spoke with the owners about their struggles two months before the latest conversation, and they have since decided against signing a five-year extension.

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Construction and Costs Drove the Otter Bar Closure

The owners said the decisive factor is the combination of continued construction and higher costs. Wojnar recalled that after the pandemic the business had been healing and getting ready to thrive, and that it had been doing well before the roadwork dragged on.

Wojnar said the last two years of construction forced the business to cut back on hours and employee time, and to carry some foods that are priced a little higher. She said the owners cannot withstand another three months of construction, let alone a whole other year.

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Hagander proposed a different approach: close the street for six months and finish all the work in one fell swoop. He described the current situation as three years of closing down a neighborhood that nobody wants to come to.

SDOT Responds on Construction Length and Business Access

The Seattle Department of Transportation said it has worked to reduce the length of construction and keep businesses accessible during projects. KIRO 7 asked the department why lessons from the RapidRide G Line project, where businesses also closed during and shortly after construction, had not led to changes that could prevent similar impacts in Eastlake.

SDOT Senior Outreach Lead Darrell Bulmer said the department maintained access to all businesses at all times so that customers, deliveries, and staff could reach them throughout construction. He also said the department deactivated the electrical wires and gave businesses breaks so crews were not working in every area at the same time.

For Otter Bar, the owners said small efforts to drive business back to Eastlake have not helped, and any relief at this point would come too late. Wojnar said the outcome is not how it is supposed to end for someone who buys a business and puts their heart into it.

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Owners Urge Customers to Support Eastlake Businesses

Wojnar and Hagander want customers to know that Eastlake is still open. They said other neighborhood businesses in the area need support while the construction continues.

Wojnar called on the city to do better, arguing that businesses pay taxes, employ people, and are important parts of Seattle. Her message framed the closure as a loss for the city as well as for the owners.