OTS Summit 2026 Ankara Declaration Targets 2027 Joint Satellite Launch

The Organization of Turkic States adopts the Ankara Declaration, prioritizing space cooperation and a 2027 joint satellite launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Leaders at the 13th Organization of Turkic States Summit in Ankara have formalized a strategic pivot toward deepening technological integration through the adoption of the Ankara Declaration on October 30, 2026. This new framework explicitly elevates space science and aviation initiatives to a priority status that surpasses the diplomatic focus of the previous Gabala Declaration. The summit convened under the hosting of Turkish President Erdogan to establish concrete mechanisms for cross-border innovation among member nations.

Ankara Declaration Prioritizes Space Cooperation

The Ankara Declaration places significant emphasis on coordinated efforts in space technology, marking a distinct shift from previous summits that focused primarily on economic and trade diplomacy. The document outlines specific targets for expanding visibility through organized events and solidifies commitments to joint hardware development. This approach aims to create a unified front for Turkic states in the global aerospace sector.

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Member states agreed to institutionalize "Turkic World Space Days" at major international gatherings to promote joint initiatives and raise the organization's profile. These dedicated days will serve as platforms for showcasing collaborative projects and fostering deeper ties between national space agencies. The strategy leverages high-profile events to demonstrate collective capability and strengthen diplomatic bonds through shared scientific achievement.

TDT-SAT Milestone and Launch Timeline

A central achievement highlighted in the declaration is the completion of the production phase for TDT-SAT, a jointly developed 12U CubeSat representing a major milestone in technological cooperation. Testing for this satellite is scheduled to reach its final stage within the current year, ensuring all systems are operational before deployment. This progress marks a tangible step forward from conceptual agreements to physical hardware readiness.

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The TDT-SAT mission is officially scheduled for launch in the second half of 2027 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Member states are tasked with accelerating remaining legal, regulatory, and technical preparations to meet this deadline. The selection of Baikonur underscores the logistical coordination required for successful orbital insertion and highlights Kazakhstan's role as a critical partner in the region's space ambitions.

Legal Framework and Strategic Partnerships

The declaration formally welcomed the signing of the First Framework Agreement on Developing Cooperation Capacity in the Space Industry within the OTS, which was executed in Antalya on October 6. This agreement provides the necessary legal and structural foundation for sustained collaboration among member nations. It establishes protocols for resource sharing, intellectual property rights, and joint research initiatives.

The International Astronautical Congress continues to serve as a key venue for Turkic countries to showcase their growing influence in the sector. Azerbaijan hosted the congress in 2023, followed by Türkiye this year, with Uzbekistan confirmed as the host for the 2028 event. This rotating leadership model demonstrates the increasing capacity of member states to organize world-class scientific conferences and attract global attention.

TUA Camps and Teknofest Talent Development

The Turkish Space Agency's Space Explorers Türkiye Space Camp Program was identified as a vital initiative for developing young talent and strengthening intergenerational ties across the Turkic world. The program aims to expand its reach and integrate more participants from member states to foster a sense of shared destiny among future scientists and engineers. This focus on human capital complements hardware development goals.

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Elvan Kuzucu Hidir, chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation, emphasized that the recognition of TEKNOFEST in the Ankara Declaration reflects a shared vision for science and innovation. The foundation operates 33 science centers across seven countries, including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Mauritania, and the Balkans. These centers have engaged more than 6.5 million visitors to date.

Kuzucu Hidir stated that the foundation's efforts extend beyond Türkiye to include Deneyap Technology Workshops that provide hands-on training for children. TEKNOFEST offers opportunities for young people to develop and showcase their work, transforming ideas into practical projects. The inclusion of these initiatives in the declaration signals a strong commitment to preparing future generations for emerging technologies and cross-border collaboration.