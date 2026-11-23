Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and husband Marius Lepure announce the birth of their second child, a baby boy. Read details on the family update.

Dancer and television personality Oti Mabuse has officially announced the arrival of her second child, a baby boy, to her growing family. The former Strictly Come Dancing competitor, aged 36, shared the joyful news on Instagram on Monday, revealing that she and her husband, Marius Lepure, are now parents to a son who joins their two-year-old daughter.

The Arrival and Family Joy

Oti Mabuse described the past few days as an intense period of bonding, noting that the family spent the entire weekend exclusively focused on the newborn. She recounted the tender moments of taking turns holding the infant and pleading for five more minutes before handing him over to his parents or sister. The dancer expressed that watching her toddler daughter transition into the role of a big sister has been one of the most heartwarming aspects of the pregnancy and birth journey. The couple described their home as feeling complete and their hearts as overflowing with love for their expanding unit of four.

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Medical Support and Gratitude

In her announcement post, Oti Mabuse took a moment to publicly thank the medical professionals who supported the family through the pregnancy and delivery. She directed specific praise to Dr. Nikki Lack, an obstetrician, commending the incredible care provided from the third week of gestation onwards. Oti Mabuse acknowledged that the early stages of the pregnancy were not easy, highlighting the challenging nature of the medical journey. She also extended gratitude to her midwives and the broader medical team for their dedication. This public acknowledgment underscores the critical role specialized medical care played in ensuring the safe arrival of the new baby boy.

Celebrity Reactions and Past Challenges

The announcement on social media garnered immediate support from high-profile figures within the entertainment industry. Motsi Mabuse, Oti's sister and a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, posted an enthusiastic message declaring her love for the new arrival from the moment she knew about the pregnancy. Fellow television presenters Zoe Ball and Laura Whitmore also left congratulatory comments, sending warm wishes to the growing family. These reactions come as the couple reflects on the difficult path that preceded this joy. Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure had previously revealed their second pregnancy in June, but their first child's birth in November 2023 was marked by severe trauma.

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Context of Previous Premature Birth

The couple's first daughter was born ten weeks prematurely in November 2023, leading to a traumatic birth experience where the infant contracted sepsis. The newborn spent several weeks in the hospital under blue light therapy and connected to various machines, preventing Oti Mabuse from holding her for approximately a week. Oti Mabuse has spoken openly about the emotional exhaustion of that period, describing the pain of seeing her baby in a medical box and the struggle to get a wheelchair close to her hospital bed. This difficult history made the recent birth and the celebration of the new son even more significant for the family, who are now able to enjoy a stable period at home.

Future Ambitions and Family Life

Despite the hardships faced during the previous pregnancy and birth, Oti Mabuse has expressed a desire for a larger family in the future. She previously stated that she would like as many children as she can afford, noting that the traumatic experience ultimately made her stronger. The dancer views her role as a mother as a primary purpose, driving her ambition in her professional career as the breadwinner for her husband and children. This new chapter with her second child marks a triumphant return to family milestones, including a surprise baby shower organized by friends and family that Oti Mabuse had not expected to have due to the circumstances of her first pregnancy.