Oti Mabuse Strictly Come Dancing Bridge Burning Podcast Comments

Oti Mabuse reportedly lost favor with Strictly bosses after criticizing the show on her podcast. Details on the fallout from her comments about harsh judging and the show's direction.

Oti Mabuse is reportedly in a strained relationship with Strictly Come Dancing executives following her recent public criticism of the BBC dance competition. The professional dancer, who spent seven successful years on the program before departing in 2022, has allegedly burnt bridges with the show's top brass.

The tension stems from comments made on her podcast, The Fifth Judge, which she co-hosts with her husband, Marius Lepure. Mabuse, now 36, used the platform to deliver a harsh verdict on the latest episodes, describing the broadcast as uncomfortable to watch and criticizing the judging panel for being overly mean and inconsistent.

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Podcast Criticism Triggers Backlash

Oti Mabuse launched The Fifth Judge in September, initially drawing some discussion because the show heavily relied on Strictly's broadcast output. However, her ongoing positive relationship with the BBC juggernaut had initially led to a lack of concern regarding potential conflict of interest. Insiders believed she would stay within safe boundaries given her history with the series.

Mabuse did not hold back in her latest episode, where she branded the show uncomfortable to watch and took a direct swipe at the harsh scores handed out by the judges. She specifically pointed out that some contestants were massively underscrored while others were overscored. This transparency has been viewed by some sources as crossing the line into badmouthing the program.

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Insiders Say No Future Invitations Soon

Strictly Come Dancing insiders have indicated that Oti Mabuse probably will not be asked back to work with the show anytime soon. There has been a significant change of heart among the production team regarding her future involvement. The source stated that the sentiment has shifted from support to disappointment over recent weeks.

It has been reported that the comments have upset those behind the scenes who had previously championed her. A source told The Sun that everyone had always backed Oti and wanted her to remain a loyal friend to the show. Now, it is understood that she likely will not be invited back until the dust has settled on this controversy.

Conflict Over Mean Judge Persona

A central point of contention involves head judge Shirley Ballas and her tenure as a guest judge on the American version of the franchise, Dancing With The Stars. Oti Mabuse suggested that Shirley went to America to become the mean judge, gaining press coverage for the role. Upon returning to Strictly, she allegedly flipped the show upside down once more.

Mabuse observed that head judge Craig Revel Horwood felt threatened by this dynamic. She quoted him as saying that while she could be mean in America, his job was to be the mean judge on Strictly. This rivalry, in Mabuse's view, created a sad atmosphere that took away from the hard work put in by professionals and celebrities.

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Defense of Intent and Professional Feedback

Despite the backlash, a further source spoke out in defense of Oti Mabuse. They insisted she meant absolutely no malice and never intended to upset anyone with her remarks. The defender stated that she was simply trying to give professional feedback, similar to what the official judges are expected to provide on the main show.

Mabuse concluded her rant by noting that even former judge Anton Du Beke was being a bit too much in the recent episodes. She skimmed over talking about her sister Motsi, who is currently on the judging panel, and ended the segment by labeling it her rant. The Daily Mail have contacted representatives of Oti and Strictly for comment on the developing situation.