Oti Mabuse shares her terrifying journey through a high-risk pregnancy, detailing medical complications and fears after a traumatic 2025.

Oti Mabuse has revealed the intense fear she experienced during her high-risk pregnancy leading up to the birth of her second child, following a period she described as a heartbreaking 2025. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, aged 36, welcomed her baby boy with her husband, Marius Lepure, last week. This arrival comes three years after the traumatic birth of their first daughter, who was born ten weeks prematurely and contracted infections linked to sepsis.

Medical Complications and Bed Rest

Oti detailed her pregnancy journey as one filled with significant complications, starting with bleeding and the need for extra scans to confirm a heartbeat. Her cervical measurement began to shorten, requiring a cervical stitch and progesterone pessaries to support the pregnancy. From the 20-week mark, she was placed on strict bed rest, a period that lasted for the remainder of her gestation.

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Throughout this time, Oti monitored her cervical length closely, noting that every measurement felt like a critical moment. At one point, her cervical length dropped to 19 mm, a statistic that heightened her anxiety about the baby's viability. She described every extra week the baby remained in the womb as a small celebration, highlighting the precarious nature of her situation during those months.

Gestational Diabetes and Physical Symptoms

The physical toll on Oti extended beyond cervical issues, as she also developed gestational diabetes. This diagnosis required her to manage her blood sugar through finger pricks, fasting sugar tests, and medication including metformin and insulin. She endured the side effects of these treatments while maintaining strict dietary controls to protect her health and her baby's.

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Oti also experienced severe physical symptoms that disrupted her daily life and sleep. She reported suffering from nausea, heartburn, pelvic girdle pain, leg cramps, and exhaustion. There were even moments of genuine panic, such as one night when she believed her waters had broken, leading to urgent trips to maternity triage. These episodes contributed to frequent 3 a.m. wake-ups and a constant state of vigilance.

Trauma from Previous Premature Birth

A major source of Oti's anxiety was the fear that her second son would arrive too early, mirroring the experience with their first daughter. Her first child was born at 31 weeks, leaving Oti to leave the hospital while her newborn remained in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. That trauma cast a long shadow over her second pregnancy, making the hope for a full-term delivery a central focus of her emotional state.

Oti emphasized that not all pregnancies are the beautiful, Instagrammable experiences often portrayed online. She wanted to share her story to show the reality of conditions that parents are not prepared for and experiences they are not trained for. Her candid disclosure aims to provide support and honesty to others who may be facing similar struggles without public visibility.

Family Reaction and Future Outlook

Despite the challenges, Oti expressed profound gratitude for the health and calmness of her newborn son. She described watching her three-year-old daughter become a big sister as one of the sweetest parts of the journey. The family has spent the weekend bonding, with Oti and Marius taking turns holding the baby, savoring every moment of this new chapter in their lives.

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The post received a wealth of supportive messages from fans and fellow celebrities, acknowledging the bravery in sharing such a vulnerable experience. Oti's decision to open up about her fears and medical complications has resonated with many, offering a realistic perspective on the highs and lows of parenthood.