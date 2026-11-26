Oti Mabuse shares her emotional journey through a high-risk pregnancy, detailing medical complications and fear following the birth of her second child, Marius Lepure.

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse has publicly shared the intense emotional and physical toll of her recent pregnancy, revealing that she carried significant fear leading up to the birth of her second child. The 36-year-old dancer and choreographer welcomed a baby boy with her husband Marius Lepure last week, bringing joy to their family after a difficult medical journey that spanned months of high-risk care.

Medical Complications and Bed Rest

The new arrival arrives three years after the traumatic birth of their first daughter, who was born ten weeks prematurely and contracted infections linked to Oti Mabuse suffering from sepsis. In an emotional Instagram post shared on Thursday, Oti Mabuse explained that her latest pregnancy was characterized by severe complications, forcing her to remain on bed rest starting at 20 weeks into the gestation period.

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Oti Mabuse described the experience as a series of daily anxieties, stating that every cervical measurement felt like a critical moment. Her cervix shortened significantly, dropping to 19 mm, which required medical intervention including a cervical stitch and the use of progesterone pessaries to support the pregnancy. She noted that while every extra week felt like a celebration, the underlying tension of potential preterm birth was constant.

Physical Symptoms and Health Battles

Beyond the risk of early delivery, Oti Mabuse detailed a extensive list of physical symptoms and medical conditions she had to manage throughout the nine months. She was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, which necessitated frequent finger pricks, fasting sugar tests, and the administration of Metformin and insulin. She also described the unpleasant side effects of the medication and the rigorous monitoring required to keep her health stable.

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The former Strictly star also suffered from severe nausea, heartburn, pelvic girdle pain, and leg cramps, along with exhaustion that led to frequent 3 a.m. wake-ups. She recounted a specific night when she believed her waters had broken, prompting a trip to maternity triage. She emphasized that her experience involved tearful phone calls to family and stretched limits that are rarely shown on social media platforms.

Emotional Toll of Previous Birth

The primary source of Oti Mabuse's anxiety was rooted in the earlier trauma of her daughter's birth. She referenced what she called a heartbreaking 2025, a period that left her carrying a lot of fear into the early weeks of her second pregnancy. She recalled the pain of leaving the hospital while her first baby stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a memory that made reaching full term with her son a deeply emotional milestone.

Oti Mabuse used her platform to advocate for realistic expectations, stating that not all pregnancies are wonderful, beautiful, Instagrammable experiences. She wanted to highlight that some pregnancies come with conditions and experiences that individuals are not prepared for or trained to handle. Her candid admission serves as a raw and honest account of the hidden struggles many parents face during high-risk pregnancies.

Family Joy and Future Outlook

Now that the baby has arrived, Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure are savoring every moment with their son. She described the couple spending the whole weekend loving on their baby boy, taking turns holding him and joking about needing five more minutes when it was time to hand the infant over to the other parent. The joy of seeing their three-year-old daughter become a big sister has also been a highlight of this new chapter.

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Oti Mabuse concluded her message by expressing deep gratitude for her son's arrival. She described looking down at her little boy sleeping on her chest, appearing as if he has not a single care in the world. She affirmed that despite the fear, the medical interventions, and the physical pain, the experience was entirely worth it, leaving her with the most beautiful and calmest little baby boy and the privilege of being his mummy.