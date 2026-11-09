Oti Mabuse Criticizes Strictly Come Dancing Judges For Mean Scoring

Oti Mabuse claims Strictly Come Dancing judges prioritized being mean over rewarding hard work, sparking debate after inconsistent scores for Cach Mercer.

Professional dancer Oti Mabuse has publicly criticized the judging panel on Strictly Come Dancing, describing the recent scoring as uncomfortable and overly harsh. The 36-year-old former contestant argued that the show has lost its focus on rewarding hard work in favor of competitive mean-spiritedness among the judges.

Hosts Podcast Rant About Scoring

Mabuse voiced these concerns during an episode of her podcast, The Fifth Judge, which she co-hosts with her husband Marius Lepure. She stated that she found the Saturday broadcast difficult to watch due to what she perceived as wildly inconsistent scores across the floor. The controversy centered on head judge Craig Revel Horwood giving dancer Cach Mercer a score of four, a decision that sparked outrage among viewers online.

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Mabuse explained that she believed several contestants were massively underserved by the scores they received. She also suggested that some performances were overscored, creating a confusing narrative for the audience. Her comments came despite the presence of her sister, Motsi Mabuse, who is a permanent judge on the panel.

Shirley Ballas And Craig Revel Horwood Conflict

A significant portion of Mabuse's critique focused on the dynamic between head judge Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood. Mabuse pointed to Ballas's recent stint as head judge on the American version of the show, Dancing With The Stars, as the catalyst for the current atmosphere. She claimed that Ballas's success as the mean judge in America influenced her approach when she returned to the British franchise.

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Mabuse asserted that this created a rivalry where Ballas and Horwood competed to see who could be the harshest critic on screen. She felt this competition completely undermined the professional efforts of the dancers and celebrities. According to Mabuse, the judges flipped the show upside down, prioritizing shock value over genuine artistic appreciation.

She expressed disappointment that the hard work put in by professionals and celebrities was ignored. Mabuse noted that she could clearly see the growth in confidence of contestants like Lacey, yet the judging panel refused to acknowledge their progress. She described the situation as sad for everyone involved in the production.

Viewer Reactions To Cach Mercer Scores

The audience reaction to the recent scores for Cach Mercer and partner Maddie Rei Wood was sharply divided. Many viewers took to social media to express their anger at the low marks. One viewer commented that Mercer is a natural dancer and loved watching her, while another questioned how a score of four was possible for such a performance.

Critics argued that the judges seemed to be doing a bit with their scoring rather than evaluating the dance objectively. Some fans felt that nothing the couple did was ever good enough, leading to feelings of boredom with the harshness. They believed the scores did not reflect the beauty and effort displayed on the dance floor.

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Conversely, some supporters defended the judges, stating that the dance was poor and lacked technical precision. These viewers pointed out that the professional partner did not have basic heel leads nailed down. They argued that insufficient practice by the professional was letting the celebrity down, which justified the lower scores.

Results Show Outcome And Dance Off

The tension culminated in a nail-biting results show where Mercer and Wood landed in the dance-off against Bethany Antonia and partner Nancy Xu. The judges were split on which couple to save, reflecting the divided opinions in the studio. Anton Du Beke voted to save the Mercer and Wood pairing, citing their improvement.

However, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse voted to keep Antonia and Xu in the competition. This left the decision in the hands of head judge Shirley Ballas, who held the casting vote. Ballas ultimately decided to save Cach Mercer and Maddie Wood, allowing them to continue in the contest despite the earlier controversy.

Mabuse also mentioned that guest judge Anton Du Beke seemed to be going a bit too far in his criticism during the same episode. She chose to conclude her rant without going into detail about her sister's voting, focusing instead on the broader issue of judging standards. Her comments highlight the growing pressure on the Strictly panel to maintain fairness and consistency.