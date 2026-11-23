Strictly alum Oti Mabuse announces the birth of her second son, expanding her family with husband Marius Lepure after a challenging journey with their first daughter.

Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse has officially announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy, to her husband Marius Lepure. The thirty-six-year-old dancer and choreographer took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the joyous news with her followers and friends. She posted a series of photographs featuring the newborn alongside their two-year-old daughter, marking a significant milestone for their family.

Emotional Family Expansion Details

Oti Mabuse described the recent weekend as a period of intense bonding for the new parents. She wrote that the family spent the entire weekend loving on their new baby boy, taking turns holding him and expressing reluctance to let him go when it was time for a break. The former professional dancer noted that watching their two-year-old daughter transform into a big sister has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this new chapter.

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The couple has expressed a deep sense of completeness and gratitude for their growing family. In her announcement, Oti Mabuse stated that all four family members being together has left their hearts feeling full. She welcomed the baby boy to the family, affirming that her husband, herself, and their elder daughter love him deeply. The announcement confirms the addition of a second child to the Mabuse-Lepure household.

Gratitude for Medical and Social Support

Oti Mabuse explicitly thanked the medical professionals who supported her throughout the pregnancy. She directed her gratitude toward her obstetrician, @nikkilack_obstetrician, for providing incredible care starting from the third week of pregnancy. She acknowledged that the early stages of the pregnancy were not easy, requiring significant medical attention and support from her doctor and the associated team.

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The dancer also extended her thanks to her friends and family for their undying support over the last nine months. Her post received numerous congratulatory comments from high-profile individuals in her professional circle. Strictly Come Dancing judge and Oti's sister, Motsi Mabuse, commented that she loves the baby from the moment she knew he was coming. Other notable figures, including Zoe Ball and Laura Whitmore, also sent their warmest congratulations to the family.

Context of Previous Pregnancy Challenges

This announcement follows a complex journey for Oti Mabuse and Marius Lepure. The couple revealed they were expecting another baby back in June, sharing photos with their two-year-old daughter at the time. Their first child, a daughter, was born in November 2023 after a traumatic birth that involved her arriving ten weeks prematurely. The newborn suffered from sepsis, leading to a difficult period where she spent several weeks in the hospital.

Oti Mabuse has previously been open about the emotional exhaustion of that experience. She described the pain of seeing her daughter wired up under blue light and unable to be held for about a week. Despite the trauma, she expressed resilience, stating that the experience made her stronger and clarified her purpose in life. She emphasized her ambition to provide a good life for her family, viewing her role as a mother with the same intensity she applies to her career.

Reflections on Family and Future Plans

In previous interviews, Oti Mabuse shared her perspective on family planning after the difficult birth of her first daughter. She admitted that she would like as many children as she can afford, noting that her previous experience shocked her but did not deter her desire for a larger family. She highlighted her role as the breadwinner and her commitment to caring for her husband and children.

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The couple also celebrated a surprise baby shower for this second pregnancy in October, which Oti Mabuse described as incredibly special. Having missed out on that experience with her first daughter due to the premature birth and hospitalization, she was deeply touched by the gathering. She thanked friends and family for being anchors during the hardest nine months, acknowledging their support during visits, check-ins, and help with childcare. The current announcement marks a joyful culmination of that period of support and resilience.