Other Mommy Tops Box Office With $100 Million Gross

Director Rob Savage's Other Mommy surpasses $100 million at the global box office against a $19 million budget, outperforming critics and rival horror titles.

Director Rob Savage secured a significant commercial victory as his horror film Other Mommy dominated the box office near Halloween. The feature film generated more than $100 million in global earnings, a remarkable achievement considering its modest production budget of just $19 million. This financial success establishes Other Mommy as the premier horror hit closest to the October holiday season, surpassing numerous other genre releases that struggled to meet audience expectations.

Financial Performance And Production Costs

The movie Other Mommy demonstrates a highly efficient return on investment for its studio, with the total box office haul exceeding five times the initial production cost. This financial milestone highlights the enduring appeal of high-concept horror narratives when executed with strong talent. The film serves as a follow-up project for director Rob Savage, who previously directed the 2023 release titled The Boogeyman. That earlier film helped establish Savage as a capable handler of scary subject matter, and Other Mommy has now solidified his position within the industry by delivering a major commercial triumph.

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Cast And Narrative Source Material

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain leads the ensemble cast, delivering a performance centered on a mother fighting to protect her daughter from a sinister supernatural entity. The screenplay draws directly from the 2024 novel Incidents Around the House written by Josh Malerman. Malerman is known for his intense psychological thrillers, and his source material provided the foundation for the cinematic adaptation. The story focuses on the domestic struggles of the protagonist as she navigates the threats posed by the haunting presence in her home. This grounding in literary horror adds a layer of depth that has resonated with audiences seeking substantive scares.

Competition With Recent Horror Releases

Other Mommy competes directly with other major horror franchises that have released films in recent months, proving that standalone scares can rival established brands. The Insidious franchise, specifically the 2026 entry titled Insidious: Out of the Further, released in late August, aimed to recover from the mixed reception of the 2023 film Insidious: The Red Door. The previous installment received negative reviews, prompting producers to pivot with a new creative direction. Insidious: Out of the Further attempted to return to form for the series, seeking to rebuild fan trust through improved storytelling and character development.

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Reception And Streaming Success

Insidious: Out of the Further benefited from significantly better critical reception compared to its predecessor. Reviewers, including Collider contributor Charlie Ridgely, praised writer and director Jacob Chase for transforming the franchise into a narrative about redemption and grace. Critics noted that the film felt more rewatchable than previous entries in the series, a crucial factor for long-term profitability. The film successfully converted an $18 million budget into $171 million worldwide. This total fell just short of the earnings recorded by The Red Door, marking a successful recovery for the brand.

Current Market Position And Future Outlook

Following its theatrical run, Insidious: Out of the Further has transitioned successfully to streaming platforms. The movie currently ranks as the tenth most-watched film on Amazon globally. This position is held alongside other major 2026 horror hits, including Resident Evil, which tops the streaming list. The strong performance of these titles indicates a robust demand for scary content across both theatrical and home viewing formats. Other Mommy has now joined this elite group of successful horror properties, cementing its status as a definitive seasonal hit.