Other Mommy Surpasses $100 Million Box Office Gross

Jessica Chastain leads Rob Savage's Other Mommy to $100 million globally against a $19 million budget, dominating the 2024 Halloween horror season.

Rob Savage's horror film Other Mommy has officially crossed the $100 million mark in global box office revenue. This financial milestone underscores the continued dominance of the horror genre during the Halloween season, building on the momentum established by last year's Black Phone 2. The film's success highlights a strong market appetite for scares throughout the fall months, not just on Halloween weekend.

Other Mommy Global Revenue and Budget

Rob Savage's Other Mommy generated an additional $2.5 million last weekend across 2,329 theatrical locations. These recent earnings pushed the total worldwide gross past the $100 million threshold. The production operated with a reported budget of only $19 million. This tight financial framework has resulted in a significant return on investment for the distributors and studio involved.

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Rob Savage and Jessica Chastain Film Details

Rob Savage directs the film, following his 2023 hit The Boogeyman. The screenplay is based on Josh Malerman's 2024 novel Incidents Around the House. Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain stars in a dual role within the narrative. She portrays a sinister entity that haunts an eight-year-old girl named Bela, played by Arabella Olivia Clark. The entity takes the form of Bela's mother, creating a psychological terror scenario for the child.

Other Mommy Box Office Position

The movie opened at the number one spot on October 9. It has maintained a steady presence in the box office charts throughout the spooky season. This consistent performance contrasts with the volatile nature of many horror releases. The film's ability to hold its ground suggests strong word-of-mouth appeal and sustained audience interest in the unique premise.

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Black Phone 2 Precedent for Horror Hits

Black Phone 2 set a high bar for horror films last year. Scott Derrickson's sequel topped the Halloween weekend box office charts. The film made $132 million in global revenue on a $30 million production budget. It earned $77 million from U.S. theaters and $55 million from overseas markets. Critics also responded positively, with Collider's Jeff Ewing awarding the film a score of 7 out of 10.

Horror Genre Performance in 2024

The current year has been described as a superb ten months for the horror genre. Other Mommy's financial success adds to a trend of strong performance for fright-focused cinema. The genre continues to attract millions of viewers looking to engage with the spirit of Halloween. Theaters benefit from the reliable draw of horror titles during this specific period of the calendar year.