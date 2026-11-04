Other Mommy Digital Release Set for November 10 After $108M Box Office Run

Jessica Chastain stars in Other Mommy, available digitally on November 10 and on 4K Blu-ray December 29. Universal Pictures offers exclusive bonus content with the home media release.

Universal Pictures has officially confirmed that the R-rated horror film Other Mommy will become available for digital rental and purchase on November 10. This release date marks the next major chapter in the distribution lifecycle of the Jessica Chastain -starring title, which premiered in theaters on October 9. The digital window opens on major storefronts including Prime Video and Fandango at Home, allowing audiences to access the film directly from their devices.

The decision to launch the home entertainment window follows a strong commercial performance that validated the studio's strategy. Other Mommy grossed $108 million worldwide during its theatrical engagement, significantly outperforming its reported production budget of between $18 and $19 million. This financial success demonstrates the enduring appeal of Blumhouse-produced horror titles even when critical reception remains divided.

Also read Other Mommy Surpasses $100 Million Box Office Gross

Jessica Chastain delivers a dual performance as mother Ursula Martin and the titular evil entity in this adaptation of Josh Malerman's 2024 novel. Her portrayal of a spectral embodiment of a smothering parent has received specific praise despite the overall negative consensus surrounding the project. Critics have acknowledged her valiant turn, noting that she brings depth to a character who attempts to protect her daughter from a nefarious force.

Despite the box office triumph, the critical response to Other Mommy has been predominantly unfavorable. The film holds a 19% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 100 reviews, with critics describing the narrative as lacking genuine fear outside of its initial sequence. Audience scores are slightly higher at 48%, derived from more than 1,000 verified ratings, suggesting a modest gap between professional reviewers and general viewers.

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ScreenRant critic Josh Bate awarded the film four out of ten stars, highlighting that the story offers no surprises and fails to create a cohesive horror experience. One review noted that the audience immediately understands the film's story before meeting any characters, rendering most of the content unscary. The only element widely acknowledged as creepy is the jump scare involving the titular character appearing in a contorted position underneath a table.

For collectors and fans of high-definition formats, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will release the movie on physical media on December 29. This later release includes 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray formats, catering to enthusiasts who value supplementary materials and superior visual quality. The extended timeline allows the film to maintain momentum while targeting different consumer segments across various platforms.

Consumers purchasing the physical media version will receive exclusive bonus content not available on digital platforms. These features include deleted and alternate scenes that provide additional context to the narrative, along with behind-the-scenes looks at the special effects and cast performances. The physical release aims to enhance the viewing experience for dedicated horror fans seeking deeper immersion into the production process.

Specific featurettes included in the physical package offer insight into the creative decisions made by director Rob Savage and screenwriter Nathan Elston. Titles such as Effecting Fear explore how special effects complemented each other to amplify tension, while A Family in Pieces examines the fractured family dynamic at the heart of the film. Breaking Rules with Other Mommy features discussions on subverting traditional horror tropes through the perspective of the protagonist.

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The production team behind Other Mommy includes James Wan as a producer, whose involvement has historically signaled a commitment to quality within the horror genre. Executive producers include Josh Malerman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Ryan Lewis, ensuring close oversight of the adaptation from source material to screen. The film also stars Clark, Jay Duplass, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen, Sean Kaufman, Adam Silver, and Alec Secăreanu.

While a specific streaming release date has not yet been set, industry expectations point toward Peacock as the eventual home for the film. This prediction is based on the corporate structure where Peacock is owned by NBCUniversal, which also oversees Universal Pictures. The theatrical runtime of the film is 93 minutes, and it carries an R rating for horror content, positioning it firmly within the adult-oriented thriller market.