No. 1-seed Ohio State meets Tennessee in an NCAA Tournament second-round match Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

No. 1-seed Ohio State meets Tennessee in an NCAA Tournament second-round match Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes and Volunteers are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. after Houston and Purdue meet at 3:00 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Buckeyes opened the women's soccer tournament with a 4-1 win over Lipscomb last week. Anika Poremba scored in the first minute. It was her second goal of the season, and both of her goals have come within the first minute of a game. With those two goals, Schlueter became the Ohio State women's soccer program's all-time goal scorer with 45.

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During the regular season, she became the program's all-time points leader and the first athlete in program history to reach 100 career points. Mia Stevens scored her second career goal and first in the NCAA Tournament. Three Buckeyes earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors. Schlueter was Midfielder of the Year, Ava Bramblett was Defender of the Year and Peighton Northrup earned Mia Hamant Goalkeeper of the Year.