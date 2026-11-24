The National Fire Protection Association says turkey deep fryer fires cause more than $10 million damage in the U.S. annually.

Many departments say it is often the busiest day of the year for kitchen fires. Another top concern is the dangers of deep frying a turkey improperly.

Top risks include accidentally overheating the frying oil, forgetting to fully defrost and pat dry the turkey, and failure to carefully immerse the bird. Those errors are a recipe for danger - the National Fire Protection Association says turkey deep fryer fires cause more than $10 million damage in the U.S. annually. Firefighters put on a demonstration in Ossining on Monday explaining as much, and showing the massive fireball that can erupt if the situation goes awry.

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"We recommend never do it on your back deck, next to your home, in a shed or garage. Never indoors," said Donald Farrell of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. Two years ago, deep frying a turkey in a garage was noted as the likely cause of a massive Thanksgiving Day fire in Weston, Connecticut. Many cooks fry turkeys safely each year, but it's important to pay attention and follow precautions.

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"People want to get it hot so they can cook it, get it cooked faster. People are hungry and they get antsy that time of day. You know, our thing is take your time, be really fire safe about everything," said John Simkins of the Ossining Fire Department. Dress safely -- flowing sleeves and scarves can unintentionally encounter flamesExperts also recommend keeping a Class A/B/C fire extinguishers within 10 to 30 feet of your stove. Don't stick it in a cluttered spot, like under the sink.