The Osmond family's proposed entertainment venue has moved locations from Provo Canyon to the Utah City development in Vineyard after pushback on the original plans.

The Osmond family's proposed entertainment venue has moved locations from Provo Canyon to the Utah City development in Vineyard after pushback on the original plans.

The Osmond family's proposed entertainment venue has moved locations from Provo Canyon to the Utah City development in Vineyard after pushback on the original plans. Six months to the day since announcing the project and initial pushback on the location, Vesper Amphitheater is moving to the heart of Vineyard's newest development.

Also read Group led by Osmond family finds new home for amphitheater in Vineyard

The announcement was made just east of Utah Lake, where Vesper, Utah City and Vineyard declared the area as the home of the future hub of Utah County’s live music scene. While details are still being fleshed out, the amphitheater will sit on 45 of the 700 acres that make up Utah City right next to where the FrontRunner comes through the area and just west of I-15.

The Osmond family's proposed entertainment venue has moved locations from Provo Canyon to the Utah City development in Vineyard after pushback on the original plans. Partners, including Utah legend Donny Osmond, said this is all part of their plan to create a community space where live music and entertainment can become cultural pillars and create an experience beyond just an amphitheater.

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"It's a core memory," David Osmond, his nephew, added. "It's something you never forget. I remember my first concert my dad took me to. We want this to be that experience for so many others.

"They also hope to use the space for future projects like music festivals and even a concert series for the 2034 Winter Olympics games, giving a chance for Utah to invite the world to see more of what it can offer. "Utah is on the map. We want to make sure we elevate the entertainment side of things that we've been missing, to be frank with you, for artists and talent. And you know this better than anybody.

We don't want Utah to be overlooked when you're putting your talent together and their tours. We want this to be that premier destination we know it can," David said. In the next 2-3 months, they plan on releasing more information - including renderings of the space and what the amphitheater will look like.

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