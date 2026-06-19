Osito, the Bicycle-Riding Dog, Steals Hearts at the World Cup

An 8-year-old rescue poodle mix named Osito has become an unlikely sensation at the World Cup, traveling with his owner on a cargo bicycle and capturing hearts worldwide with their companionship and joy.

In the bustling streets of Mexico City , an unlikely star has emerged amidst the World Cup fever - an 8-year-old rescue poodle mix named Osito .

This furry friend has captured hearts worldwide, not just as a mascot, but as a symbol of companionship and joy. Osito's journey to fame began when his owner, Jorge Rangel, decided to take him along on his daily delivery rounds, perched on the back of a cargo bicycle. Dressed in a Mexico national team jersey, Osito quickly became a beloved sight, with fans stopping to snap photos and share videos online.

Within hours, the bicycle-riding dog was appearing on international broadcasts, transforming into one of the World Cup's most charming viral stars. However, for Rangel, the attention is less about internet fame and more about the companionship he shares with Osito, who accompanies him almost everywhere. For the past two years, Osito has joined Rangel on his daily rounds, traveling together on a specially adapted cargo bicycle.

Now, children rush over to greet Osito, strangers stop to take photographs, and some initially mistake him for a stuffed animal due to his calm demeanor. A devoted soccer fan, Rangel spent weeks preparing for the tournament, gathering accessories and adapting a pair of sunglasses to fit the dog. He dressed Osito in a Mexico national team jersey, and the pair became a familiar sight in Mexico City.

What resonates most with fans is not the costume or the viral fame, but the relationship between the man and the dog. Rangel adopted Osito years ago during a difficult period in his life, and describes him as an emotional lifeline. Today, the two spend nearly every day together, their bond evident to the strangers who encounter them on the streets. As World Cup celebrations continue, videos of Osito keep circulating, and requests for photographs remain constant.

Yet each morning, Rangel and Osito climb aboard their bicycle and head back into the streets of Mexico City, where they continue working, greeting strangers, and spreading moments of joy. The television appearances and viral fame are gratifying, but what matters most to Rangel is that people see the affection between a man and his dog - a bond that has unexpectedly become one of the World Cup's most endearing images





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