It has been one year since the Oshi no Bugle second season concluded with a fan-service ending. Discover the current status of the anime, the producer's statements, and the remaining manga material.

One full year has passed since the second season of the anime adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda's manga, Oshi no Bugle, concluded its broadcast. Viewers have spent the last twelve months hoping for news regarding a third season, yet no official announcement has been made by the production committee or the studio responsible for the series.

Season Two Finale and Studio Statements

The second season wrapped up with a specific narrative arc known as the Coffin Arc, where the protagonist Marin Kitagawa fully realized her romantic feelings for her bandmate, Wataru Gojo. Although she initially planned to confess her love, she instead asked for a selfie with him, a moment designed to serve as an original anime finale.

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At the time of the season two conclusion, producer Shota Umehara publicly stated that the production team viewed the project as a blank slate with no immediate plans for a third season. He noted that while he would personally like to pursue the future of the series, no continuation was scheduled, leaving the timeline for any potential third installment completely undefined.

Remaining Source Material and Adaptation Options

Despite the lack of official renewal, the source material provides sufficient content for further adaptation. The original manga still contains approximately two major arcs remaining, comprising roughly thirty chapters that could comfortably fill a third season of anime episodes.

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Alternatively, the franchise could return through a finale movie, a strategy increasingly common for modern anime series seeking to conclude storylines while managing production resources. However, a movie format would require condensing the remaining narrative, potentially skipping the detailed character development found in the thirty chapters of unused manga material.

CloverWorks Schedule and Fan Outlook

CloverWorks, the animation studio behind Oshi no Bugle, is currently occupied with numerous other high-profile projects at various stages of development. Industry analysts suggest that finishing the Oshi no Bugle anime adaptation is not currently at the top of the studio's immediate priority list given this workload.

Historical precedents in the anime industry show that fans sometimes wait a decade or more between seasons of beloved franchises. For now, the second season remains available for streaming on Crunchyroll, while supporters continue to hope that a future project, whether a third season or a concluding film, will eventually materialize.