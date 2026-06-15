Oscars Finally Give Stunts Their Day, Will Add Category Beginning In 2027

The Oscars are creating the category of Achievement in Stunt Design, beginning with the 100th Academy Awards for films released in 2027.

The Moment Of Truth For 555 Programs As Emmy Nomination Voting Hits Fever Pitch This Weekend – Notes On The Season ‘Shrinking’ Cast Wins Newport Beach TV Festival Outstanding Comedy Ensemble Award; Jason Segel Gives Clues To Season 4 ‘Rain Reign’ Review: Paul Rudd And Jeremy Sisto In A Tender And Heartwarming Girl And Her Dog Story – Tribeca FestivalThe Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Thursday that they are creating an annual competitive Academy Award forMotion Picture Academy Creates Casting Category, First New Competitive Oscar Since 2001 “Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement.

“We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion. ” Category rules for eligibility and voting for the inaugural award will be announced in 2027 with the complete 100th Academy Awards Rules. The specifics of the award’s presentation will be determined by the Academy’s Board of Governors and executive leadership at a future date.

For decades proponents of an annual stunt category have met with various AMPAS administrations but to no avail. Most recently,, who started as a stuntman and stunt coordinator, had been among the most vocal in urging the creation of a new category.

Finally it has happened, though there have been special Oscars in the past, most recently one to Hal Needham in 2013. Veteran stuntman Yakima Canutt also received an honorary Oscar in 1967.

“Stunts are essential to every genre of film and rooted deep in our industry’s history — from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers and choreographers,” Leitch told Deadline. “This has been a long journey for so many of us.

Chris O’Hara and I have spent years working to bring this moment to life, standing on the shoulders of the stunt professionals who’ve fought tirelessly for recognition over the decades. We are incredibly grateful. Thank you, Academy.

” ‘Only Murders’ Adds Tennant, Coughlan, Whittaker, Broadbent & More For Season 6on April 11, 2025 12:12 pm “Stunts are essential to every genre of film and rooted deep in our industry’s history — from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers and choreographers,” Just to be clear -No this DOESN”T include choreographers – who have been fighting for years to be included. Long overdue, but waiting three years seems like a marketing ploy to generate attention for the 100th Oscars.

How about Casting for the 98th, Stunts for the 99th, and Younger Performer for the 100th.





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