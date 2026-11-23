A record 38 animated films and 104 international features are eligible for the 99th Oscars, alongside 190 documentaries. See the full lists.

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Animated feature has 38 eligible films, the most in the category’s history. International feature has 104, also a record. Documentary feature comes in at 190. ” and Universal and Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” lead a group of studio billion-dollar tentpoles that also includes “Minions & Monsters,” “Tangles” and “Wildwood.

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” They come alongside Ketchup Entertainment’s “Coyote vs. Acme,” a movie plenty of people wondered if they’d ever get to see and the return of a familiar property with GKids’ “Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom. ”Cannes Condemns Five-Year Prison Sentence Against Iranian Palme d’Or Winner Jafar Panahi and Pleads for International Support Don’t overlook the international animated titles that have demonstrated pockets of support. Japan enters the race with “Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

,” “All You Need Is Kill” and “Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe,” while Mexico offers the stop-motion feature “I Am Frankelda” and Spain brings “Decorado. ” The Academy notes that some still need to complete their required theatrical runs and meet the category’s other rules before they can advance. Animation Branch members vote automatically for the five nominees. Members of other branches can opt in, as long as they meet a minimum viewing requirement.

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Animated features can also compete in other categories, best picture included and a country’s official international feature submission can be considered for animated feature. On the documentary side, the 190 films cover just about everything: music, politics, art, sports and true crime.

The contenders include “Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie,” “Ask E. Jean,” “Marc by Sofia,” “Avedon,” “Lorne,” “Musk,” “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist,” “EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert,” “Billy Preston: That’s the Way God Planned It,” “Man on the Run,” “Free Leonard Peltier,” “The Trial of Alec Baldwin” and “My Undesirable Friends: Part II — Exile. ” One of the biggest titles that pundits will be keeping their eyes on is Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s “ Some docs also still need to finish their qualifying runs.

Films that won a qualifying festival award or were submitted as a country’s official international feature selection are eligible as well. and that crossover is all over this year’s lists. Fourteen titles show up in both races, among them Palestine’s “Citizen Osama,” the United Kingdom’s “Rehearsals for a Revolution,” Ukraine’s “Traces,” Iceland’s “The Ground beneath Our Feet,” Switzerland’s “Who Is Still Alive” and Albania’s “State Film. ”In international feature, 100 of the 104 films were submitted by countries or regions.

The other four got in through the Academy’s festival award pathway: Berlin Golden Bear winner “Yellow Letters,” Sundance World Cinema Grand Jury Prize winner “Shame and Money,” Busan Award for best film winner “Midday Meal” and Toronto Platform Award winner “Angh. ” The Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Fjord” was also the official selection of Romania.

,” Brazil’s “Gugu’s World,” Norway’s “Growth of the Soil,” Germany’s “Everytime,” Italy’s “The Spiral,” Japan’s “All of a Sudden,” South Korea’s “Possible Love,” Mexico’s “On the Road,” Denmark’s “Woman Unknown,” Iran’s “Land of Angels,” India’s “Gondhal” and Canada’s “Nina Roza. ” To qualify, an international feature must run longer than 40 minutes, be produced outside the United States and have dialogue that’s more than 50% non-English.

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Members from every branch can opt in to the preliminary round if they meet the minimum viewing requirement. That shortlist also lands Dec. 15. Preliminary voting for select categories runs Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11. Shortlists follow Tuesday, Dec. 15, and nominations will be announced Thursday, Jan. 21, 2027.take place Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

The ceremony airs live on ABC, streams live on Hulu and reaches more than 200 territories worldwide.

“Minions & Monsters” “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” “American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez” “The Ascent” “Birds of War” “The Campaign — Disinformation in a Time of War” “XI.

Thou Shalt Not Be Indifferent” “Everest: The Other Side” “The First Five Minutes: The Title Design Legacy of Dan Perri” “First We Bombed New Mexico — The Aftermath” “Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing” “Give It a Shot” “Grit: The Fire Chief Luis Nevarez Story” “Heathens” “Hidden Colors 6: The Culture of Resistance” “In Her Words” “Jimmy & The Demons” “The Last Critic” “The Last Guest of the Holloway Motel” “A Life Illuminated” “My Undesirable Friends: Part II — Exile” “Night Has Come” “No Knock — No Charge?

The Amir Locke Story” “The Oldest Person in the World” “Palimpsest: The Story of a Name” “A Place of Absence” “Sara Bareilles: Good Grief” “This Is Your Captain Speaking” “Time and Water” “We Are Pat” “Whispers in May” “The Woman in White” “You Had to Be There” “If We Don’t Burn, How Do We Light Up the Night,” Costa Rica“Rumba Royale,” Democratic Republic of the CongoBear Grylls Speaks Out on Russell Brand Verdict After Helping Baptize Him: ‘Justice Has Now Been Served’ and the Victims Are ‘Heroes’