Gerald R. Molen, the Oscar-winning producer of 'Schindler's List,' has died at 91. Molen also produced 'The Other Side of Heaven,' one of the first films in the 'Mormon cinema' boom of the early 2000s.

Gerald R. Molen, the Oscar-winning movie producer behind many of Steven Spielberg’s films, has died. Molen is also known for helping to usher in the era of “Mormon cinema” in the 2000s.

He died Monday in Bigfork, Montana, two Hollywood trade papers reported, citing his great-niece Rachel Lorraine Pullan’s announcement on Instagram; the account is now private. Molen was 91. Variety reported that Pullan posted that Molen “was a man of great moral character and high integrity. He started doing work, moving set pieces and driving at a movie studio and worked his way up to the position of producer.

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” Molen was best known in Hollywood for his long association with Spielberg, which began when Molen worked as a unit production manager on Spielberg’s 1985 movie “The Color Purple. ” Molen was a producer on Spielberg’s “Hook” , and was then named head of production for Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment. Molen won an Academy Award as one of the producers, along with Spielberg and Branko Lustig, of the 1993 Best Picture winner “Schindler’s List.