Garima Pura's 'Nose Bone,' about a pregnant 18-year-old fleeing her uncle's home in Punjab, is in the WAVES Film Bazaar Co-Production Market.

Oscar-Winning Doc ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Co-Writer’s Dark Comedy ‘Nose Bone’ Follows a Punjabi Woman’s Race for an Abortion at WAVES Film Bazaar ‘The Tree’ Director Julie Bertuccelli Tells IFFI Masterclass a Canadian Producer Stole Her ‘Italian Shoes’ Adaptation, Readies India-Set Feature ‘Ramayana’ Star Sai Pallavi, Ravi Kishan’s ‘Spider-Man’ Anecdote, Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Light Up International Film Festival of India Opening in GoaWriter-director Garima Pura, a co-writer of the Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers,” is presenting “Nose Bone,” a dark comedy about a young woman from a Punjab border town scrambling to pay for an abortion, to the Co-Production Market at India’s On her 18th birthday, Tooti learns that she’s expecting and runs from the home of her abusive uncle to the closest city.

With the legal deadline for a termination drawing near, she picks up odd jobs to cover the cost, working her way through a bleak job market and backstreet clinics before landing on the campaign trail of a local politician. Pura describes it as a film about allyship with minorities, solidarity among women and sexism that runs through institutions, one that asks what home can mean when the family inside it is abusive.

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Who gets to go to a public hospital and who can pay for it at a private clinic? ” Pura is co-producing with Kharcha Paani Talkies. The budget is $262,510, with $65,000 in place, and the team is looking for co-producers, financiers and post-production partners, as well as the labs, grants and funds of the international artist community. Minocha plans a one-month shoot across Panchkula, Mohali and Chandigarh.

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“Brought up in Punjab and Haryana – India’s lowest sex-ratio states – I feel I have had front row seats of the lives of women there, and how they negotiate survival with their society – so that is also where the film is based,” Pura says. “That’s the world I know best.

” Pura says she wants the film to bring into the open “the conversations I have had with women in living rooms, washrooms, boardrooms and in the waiting area of gynaec clinics. ” Women, she says, cope with sexual violence “with grief, perseverance, impulsivity but most importantly – lots of dark humor – hence I’ve kept the tone of the film that way too. This film should be cathartic for women and hopefully informative for the uninitiated.

” A Platform Busan alum this year, Pura has developed shows, films and documentaries for Netflix, Amazon Studios, JioHotstar, the British Asian Trust, USAID and Outlook Traveller. She is completing the Punjabi short “Kosi Sardi” , about two Punjabi women in their 80s, a tenant and her landlady, whose friendship breaks down.

Minocha, a Mumbai-based producer who has worked with Mira Nair and National Award winner Rahul Chittella, heads Kharcha Paani Talkies, a film creation and curation studio, and is also producing a Kashish Grant-winning Punjabi film. She is a programmer at ALT EFF and a co-founder of DocNights by Bitchitra Collective.

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“I am a Punjabi woman too and I crave to see women from Punjab and Haryana center-staged. Across cinema – mainstream and indie – I find women being relegated to side-characters,” Minocha says, adding that the film dives into the inner world of a woman trying to make ends meet while facing a very real hurdle.

“I also find a paucity of narratives where women occupy dark, dingy spaces and survive. ‘Nose Bone’ is a survival story and a fun one at that. ”Korea Box Office: Anime Feature ‘Chiikawa’ Edges Past ‘The Assassin’ to Claim Weekend CrownChristopher Nolan’s ‘The Prestige’ Sets Re-Release With First-Ever Imax and 70mm ScreeningsChristopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Overtakes ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ as Korea’s Biggest International Film of All Time