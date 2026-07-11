Oscar-winning Chilean director Sebastián Lelio found dead at 52

Sebastián Lelio, the Chilean filmmaker who won an Oscar for A Fantastic Woman, has died at 52 after health complications. He was found by his partner, actress Amalia Kassai, who led tributes.

Sebastián Lelio, the celebrated Chilean director, screenwriter and producer who won an Oscar for A Fantastic Woman, has died at 52. The filmmaker was found dead at his home in Las Condes, Santiago, Chile, around midday on Friday.

His partner, actress Amalia Kassai, found him and called local authorities, according to local media. His family and Kassai said he died following health complications. An exact medical cause has not been publicly disclosed, and it is unknown if he had been battling ongoing health issues in the weeks before his passing. In a statement, his family and partner said: With great sadness, we announce the death, following health complications, of Chilean filmmaker Sebastian Lelio.

Also read Acclaimed Chilean Filmmaker Sebastian Lelio Dies at 52 in Santiago

We are going through a time of profound grief, and his memory will remain with us forever. The statement continued: He was a wonderful person who made significant contributions to Chilean culture at important moments in its history. As a family, we ask for privacy and consideration during these difficult times. It was signed by the Lelio-Kassai family and the Campos-Watt family.

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Kassai also posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing several photos and videos of the couple together over the years. She wrote: I love you in this life and in all the lives to come. She added that Lelio was for many, an important person. In another post she said: He illuminated everything and everything around him.

Lelio's Latest Projects Include Andrew Garfield Film

Only love remains. At the time of his death, Lelio was filming an adaptation of Alejandro Zambra's novel Chilean Poet, which began production in September. He was also in pre-production on Voyagers, an upcoming English-language film set to star Andrew Garfield as astronomer Carl Sagan and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Cosmos filmmaker Ann Druyan. Lelio's most recently completed project was the musical drama The Wave, which had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

He was also known for his work on The Year of the Tiger, Gloria, Disobedience, The Wonder and The Wave. Throughout his career, he worked alongside several acclaimed actresses, including Julianne Moore, Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Florence Pugh. Notably, Lelio won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film in 2018 for A Fantastic Woman. It marked the second of only two Academy Awards won by Chile, following the country's 2016 win for Best Animated Short Film with Bear Story.

He attended the 90th Academy Awards in March 2018, where he held the award for Best Foreign Language Film. Lelio also attended the premiere of The Wonder at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. The director attended the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado, in September 2022. He and Kassai were pictured together at the BAFTA Nominees Party in London in 2023.

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Tributes have poured in for the filmmaker, whose career spanned more than two decades and earned international acclaim. He was remembered as a key figure in Chilean cinema who contributed to the country's culture at important moments in its history. His family has asked for privacy and consideration during this difficult time.