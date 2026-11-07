Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio dies at 52

Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio has died in Santiago, Chile, at 52.

Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, whose acclaimed drama “A Fantastic Woman” broke ground with its portrayal of a transgender woman, has died in Santiago, Chile, at 52.

His family announced his death Friday in an Instagram post, citing health reasons but not specifying the cause.

Also read Sebastián Lelio Dead: Oscar-Winning 'A Fantastic Woman' Filmmaker Was 52

“His memory will remain forever among us,” the family said. “He was a beautiful person who contributed to Chilean culture in great moments of its history. ” Lelio won the 2018 Academy Award for best international film for “A Fantastic Woman," starring trans actress Daniela Vega as a waitress and nightclub singer whose life is torn by the death of her boyfriend.

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It was Chile's second Academy Award, following the animated short “Bear Story” in 2016. Lelio’s other films include "Gloria," "The Wave," "The Wonder," “Disobedience,” and “The Year of the Tiger. ” Throughout his career, he collaborated with Julianne Moore, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh. Lelio had begun filming “Poeta Chileno” based on the book by Alejandro Zambra in September.

He was born in the Argentine city of Mendoza and moved to Chile at the age of 2. He studied journalism for a year before enrolling at the Chilean Film School.