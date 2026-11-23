Allen's Out-of-Pocket Studios set to release its first major documentary about the 2022 Buffalo blizzard

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect— Out-of-Pocket Studios — is set to release its first major title, the Buffalo Miracle. In production with Breakwater Studios, Skydance Studios, and HBO Sports, the documentary about the 2022 Buffalo blizzard is premiering just ahead of Thanksgiving, when the Ben Proudfoot — the two-time Oscar-winning director — had already heard of the situation in the deadly snowstorm.

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But as Allen was beginning his new studio, he wanted to be a part of bringing this story together.quarterback Josh Allen says the HBO documentary he executive produced, "The Buffalo Miracle," which tells the story of the 2022 Christmas blizzard, shows the resiliency of Western New York, adding people will be brought to tears.

"This is a story about the community and the people that have been so generous and supportive of him. And I think he sees this as a way to celebrate his fans, his city, the people that show up for him. it's a very Buffalo story. This is a good neighbor's story.

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" As devastating of a holiday season as that was, Allen and Buffalo were able to bring cheer with a comeback-win over the Bears on Christmas Eve. That moment is captured in the Buffalo Miracle, as several Buffalo natives found respite in a local McDonald's in the midst of the storm. Dec 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field.

| USA TODAY Sports As Allen serves as executive producer of the documentary, Proudfoot shared how "it meant so much" being able to work with the MVP quarterback.

"Of all the stories he could tell, I think this felt like an obvious forray," said Proudfoot. "None of them expected this would turn into a movie, or connect them with their hero. It's a very special thing, we're very honored to work with him. And he's a collaborative and creative guy, I think you're going to see a lot more of coming Out-of-Pocket in the future.

I was lucky enough to watch an advanced screening of The Buffalo Miracle. Ben Proudfoot, Josh Allen and everyone involved did an outstanding job on this documentary. In his first game since the exclusive premiere, Allen quarterbacked the Bills to a 26-9 victory over the rival Miami Dolphins on November 22 in Orchard Park. The five-time NFL MVP finalist passed for 304 yards and one touchdown.

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It's another busy week for Allen as "The Buffalo Miracle" hits HBO Max on November 24. Two days later, the Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night. Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.