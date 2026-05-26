Oscar Winner, 62, Loses It on Autograph-Seeking Fans

telling fans to remain calm and let him come to them. Fans had descended to Crowe’s hotel in France, where he was attending the French Open.

telling fans to remain calm and let him come to them. Fans had descended to Crowe’s hotel in France, where he was attending the French Open.

“Are you listening? ” he asked fans sternly outside the hotel.

“Stay where you are, don’t f---ing push in on me. I’ll come to you. Give everyone space. ”, disputing the story.

“Clickbait. Everybody got their autograph and selfie, the passage to the hotel was kept free for guests, and I still got to the airport on time. One man, no security. Handled.

What’s your problem? ”The “Gladiator” star, seen at the French Open, has been linked to his 42-year-old girlfriend for more than a decade.with Theriot last year.

“I have clarified this on many occasions, but some people prefer the fiction,” he wrote. “It is so ungentlemanly to do this.

However, my lovely Britney is 42 years of age. I am 61. ” The Australian star was previously married to singer and actress Danielle Spencer, 56. The couple was together from 2003 until their separation in 2012.

Spencer “There’s been this narrative that Russell’s escalating career and him being away contributed to the break-up of our marriage, but that’s not true for meShe also applauded her ex-husband for his loyalty and said he is a “very loving dad” to their two sons, 22 and 19.





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