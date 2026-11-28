The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invited 529 members, 53% based outside the U.S., as insiders debate the Oscars' global shift.

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That sentiment reflects a broader debate over whether the Oscars should remain principally an American film industry institution or evolve into a global cinema body. The Oscar statue, on display inside the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the morning of nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, CA, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.