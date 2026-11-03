Oscar Puente Resigns After Toledo Train Crash Kills 69

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente resigns after a high-speed train collision in Toledo kills 69 people. He withdraws from election candidacy amid safety concerns.

Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente has officially announced his resignation following a devastating high-speed train collision in Toledo that resulted in 69 deaths and approximately 200 injuries. The catastrophic event occurred last week on October 28, casting a heavy shadow over the political landscape and triggering immediate accountability measures from the government. Puente confirmed that he is also withdrawing his candidacy for the Spanish Socialist Workers Party in Valladolid ahead of the snap general elections scheduled for November 29.

Mechanism Of The Toledo Train Collision

The fatal accident occurred outside the village of Urda, located approximately 130 kilometres south of Madrid. A state-owned Renfe high-speed train collided with the rear of a stationary service operated by the private company Iryo. Technical failures in the automatic train protection system had previously halted all services along a 63-kilometre section of track. Despite this blockage, a control centre operator erroneously authorized the Renfe train to resume normal speed, leading directly to the high-impact crash.

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Puente Defends Record Amidst Safety Criticisms

Oscar Puente addressed the Permanent Deputation of Congress to explain his departure, stating that a Transport Minister in Spain cannot remain in post after two such accidents within a year. He described his resignation as a matter of political dignity and a response to the public outcry following the disaster. Puente rejected allegations that the Madrid-Seville corridor had been neglected, pointing instead to an ongoing 780 million euro modernization programme. He also unveiled new safety protocols, including AI software to detect anomalies and mandatory two-operator sign-offs during system failures.

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Union Warnings And Political Fallout

Right-wing opposition figures and trade unions have heavily criticized the government's handling of the incident, particularly regarding the assignment of blame. The train drivers union Semaf warned that working conditions and maintenance have deteriorated significantly since the 2021 market liberalization. Semaf has scheduled walkouts for November 10 and 12 to protest these ongoing safety concerns. The disaster has also overshadowed the campaigning efforts of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is currently trailing in recent opinion polls.

Compensation Package For Victims Families

In addition to the structural safety changes, the government announced a 30 million euro relief package for the families of the victims. This financial support aims to assist the 200 injured individuals and the relatives of those who perished in the crash. The combination of the human tragedy and the political fallout has intensified scrutiny on the national rail network. All eyes are now on the upcoming election period, where rail safety and infrastructure management remain top priorities for the electorate.