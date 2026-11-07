Oscar Predictions: Production Design — Could Something as Innovative and Cool as ‘Backrooms’ Find Love?

2027 Oscars best production design predictions include 'Backrooms,' 'La Bola Negra,' 'Project Hail Mary,' 'Dune: Part Three' and more.

section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcomingchief awards editor Clayton Davis.

The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change in response to buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday. Tyler Perry Joins Keisha Lance Bottoms' Georgia Transition Team Despite Director's Sexual Assault Lawsuits” is such a tantalizing wild card.

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Danny Vermette’s labyrinth of jaundiced wallpaper turned a creepypasta into A24’s biggest hit ever. The problem what it is destined to face — Nathan Crowley’s ancient Mediterranean for “,” the lush period world of “La Bola Negra” and Patrice Vermette’s return to Arrakis in “Dune: Part Three. ” Horror has cracked this category before, but it usually needs something like a Gothic mansion or a haunted hotel.

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The Governors Awards, which will hand out honorary Oscars to Glenn Close and Ridley Scott, will take place Sunday, Nov. 15. Preliminary voting for the Oscars shortlist in 12 categories runs Dec. 7-11, with the shortlist announcement to follow Tuesday, Dec. 15. Following the close of the eligibility period on Dec. 31, 2026, nominations voting will run Jan. 11-15, 2027. The official Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2027.

The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027 and will be hosted by Conan O’Brien. The ceremony airs live at 7 p.m. ET on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.