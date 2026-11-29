Oscar Ouyang Is Dressing Himself—and a New Generation of Dandies
With the launch of his online shop, the London-based designer is inviting a growing contingent of “Oscar boys and girls” to partake in his playful subversion of British heritage dressing.
, the designer is settling into his new studio at the Sarabande Foundation in east London.
“Lovely barn door and a canal view,” he tells me. He’s currently “geeking out on origami ideas,” exploring how a two-dimensional piece of fabric might be transformed into a three-dimensional garment through folding. The onset of winter is particularly welcome, too, for a designer with such an affinity for woolly yarns. There is also the small matter of opening up his wardrobe to the world.
Six months in the making, Ouyang’s new online shop launches with an edit of pieces from his, the Beijing-born, Central Saint Martins-trained designer told me that his creative process was often predicated on the gaps in his own wardrobe.
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