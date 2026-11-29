With the launch of his online shop, the London-based designer is inviting a growing contingent of “Oscar boys and girls” to partake in his playful subversion of British heritage dressing.

, the designer is settling into his new studio at the Sarabande Foundation in east London.

“Lovely barn door and a canal view,” he tells me. He’s currently “geeking out on origami ideas,” exploring how a two-dimensional piece of fabric might be transformed into a three-dimensional garment through folding. The onset of winter is particularly welcome, too, for a designer with such an affinity for woolly yarns. There is also the small matter of opening up his wardrobe to the world.

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Six months in the making, Ouyang’s new online shop launches with an edit of pieces from his, the Beijing-born, Central Saint Martins-trained designer told me that his creative process was often predicated on the gaps in his own wardrobe.