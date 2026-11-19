Analysis of Oscar season music categories highlights Toy Story 5 and Behemoth, while Jaafar Jackson discusses his demanding audition process for the Michael Jackson biopic.

During the current Oscar season, entertainment industry experts are highlighting a strong slate of music-related contenders that promise to dominate awards conversations. Key figures including Kelvin Washington, Yvonne Villarreal, and Mark Olsen are directing attention toward films where musical composition and performance drive the narrative structure. The discussion spans traditional song categories to complex biographical dramas, with particular emphasis on the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic and animated features.

Music-Driven Oscar Contenders Dominate Conversations

Yvonne Villarreal has identified several standout musical elements defining this year's campaign. She specifically praised the song "I Knew It, I Knew You" from "Toy Story 5" as a prime example of "hopecore" music that resonates with audiences. The track is designed to pair seamlessly with the film's emotional beats, creating a cohesive experience that Villarreal compares to classic combinations like peanut butter and jelly. She noted that the song's catchy nature makes it a frequent favorite in her daily life, particularly when driving with her niece.

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Mark Olsen pointed to two distinct projects that utilize music in innovative storytelling ways. He highlighted "The Debut," a film featuring music written and performed by Jesse Eisenberg. The project includes a fictional musical called "Nosy Neighbors," which contains approximately seven songs. One notable number features the lyric "This city has chewed me up, but it hasn't spit me out," showcasing a strong musical theater quality that Olsen finds highly entertaining.

Another significant entry is Tony Gilroy's "Behemoth," which stars Pedro Pascal as a musician working on film score sessions in Los Angeles. The music created by Pascal's character within the story effectively becomes the score for the film itself. This meta-narrative approach is supported by a roster of acclaimed composers, including Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, and Alan Silvestri, who contributed to the soundtrack.

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Jauffar Jackson's Path to Playing Michael Jackson

Mark Olsen recently interviewed Jaafar Jackson regarding his role in the biopic "Michael." The audition process for this leading role took approximately two years to complete. This extended timeline is notable because Jackson has never acted before. His casting places him in a complex family dynamic, as his father is Jermaine Jackson and his uncle was Michael Jackson. The emotional weight of portraying such an iconic figure adds significant pressure to his performance.

The filming process required Jackson to engage in intense scenes with actors playing his real-life relatives. Colman Domingo portrays Joseph Jackson, the patriarch of the family whom Jaafar knew personally. Recreating these familial interactions while simultaneously stepping into the role of his famous uncle created a unique psychological challenge. Olsen described the situation as having "head-spinning qualities" that are difficult to fully comprehend from the outside.

Jackson is tasked with re-creating some of the most famous performances of the late 20th century. This includes the iconic Motown 25 performance where Michael Jackson sang "Bad." The technical precision required to match these historic moments adds another layer of difficulty to his role. The combination of historical accuracy and emotional depth makes the biopic a standout entry in the current awards cycle.

Family Legacies and Earning Artistic Roles

The conversation with Jaafar Jackson revealed his upbringing within the Jackson family legacy. He explained that while he grew up hearing the music of the Jackson 5 and his father constantly, it was not pushed upon him as a mandate. Instead, he became a fan of Michael Jackson's music videos and short films as a young child. Titles like "Thriller" and "Smooth Criminal" consumed his early interest in performance.

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As he matured, Jackson developed a deeper understanding of the different musical lanes within his family. He recognized the distinct styles of his aunt's work and his father's solo career. This organic growth into the legacy mirrors the approach taken by other artists in biographical films. Olsen noted the comparison to O'Shea Jackson, the son of Ice Cube, who had to earn his role in "Straight Outta Compton." Ice Cube insisted that his son prove himself rather than simply granting the part by birthright.

This tradition of earning artistic recognition remains a central theme in modern biopics. The extended audition process for Jaafar Jackson reflects this industry standard. It ensures that the portrayal of historical figures is handled with the respect and preparation they deserve. The current Oscar season continues to highlight how music and family legacy intersect in powerful cinematic narratives.