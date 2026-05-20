Osbourne Claims He's in Good Health Despite Weight Loss, Brags He's Same Weight Since Reality Show Wrap

Glenn D. Osbourne, also known as ‘Jack’, has been sharing updates from his social media handle, claiming he's 'healthier' and 'bragging' that he's the same weight as before 'I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' last year. He also sides with comments saying he has been consistently losing weight for the past few years. However, he faced flak from the press in the past for being overweight and now, he's criticized for losing it.

Osbourne said he has been the "same f--king weight" since he wrapped the UK reality show "I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

" last year, after wrapping the show he has not lost any weight and claimed that over the past three and a half years he has been slowly but consistently losing weight. He mentioned that he shot up to about 220 pounds about three and a half years ago and wanted to make some changes, so he did.

He then mentions that the fact that he even has to say this blows his mind, as his entire life he was just brutalized by the press about being overweight, and the fact that he gets down to a healthy weight, now he is criticized even more





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Glenn D. Osbourne Health Weight Loss I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Being Overweight Press Criticism

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