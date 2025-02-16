Orthodox Church Leader Warns of Putin's 'Holy War' Against the West

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) warns that Russia sees the war in Ukraine as a 'holy war' against the West. A delegation from the OCU met with journalists in Washington, D.C., highlighting the spiritual dimension of the conflict.

As President Donald Trump's administration seeks a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine , the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) warns that Vladimir Putin 's Russia perceives the conflict as a 'holy war' against the West. A delegation from the OCU recently visited the United States to participate in the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C., led by His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphany, the head of Kyiv and all of Ukraine .

His translator spoke to Fox News about the spiritual war engulfing Russia and Ukraine, highlighting its significant role in the conflict's origins and escalating tensions.Metropolitan Yevstratiy, the deputy head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine's external church relations, states that from a religious perspective, this conflict is about 'liberating Ukrainians from the Godless West, from the evil. And Russia brings to Ukraine the light and truth.' Critics, including Catholic intellectual George Weigel, accuse the Russian Orthodox Church of acting as an extension of the Kremlin, cloaked in religious garb but ultimately serving Putin's agenda. Weigel notes in the magazine First Things that as Ukrainian resistance thwarted Russia's anticipated swift victory in February 2022, justifications for the war took on a new dimension: a crusade to defend Christian civilization. Yevstratiy, on the Lighthouse Faith podcast, recalls how at the war's outset, Moscow's Patriarch Kirill preached to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine that death in battle would guarantee immediate entry into paradise, with all sins forgiven. Even to an outsider unfamiliar with the complexities of Orthodox Christianity, this notion seems more akin to 'political jihad' than the Gospel.In 2019, Ukraine's Orthodox Church gained independence from the Russian Orthodox Church under the authority of the ecumenical patriarch in Constantinople (now Istanbul, Turkey). This move caused a significant uproar in Moscow, with Patriarch Kirill and Putin refusing to recognize Patriarch Bartholomew's authority. Yevstratiy further reveals a more chilling aspect of the war in Ukraine, claiming Putin's ultimate objective extends beyond the reunification of the Soviet Union or the defense of Christian civilization. He suggests Putin is focused on ushering in the third and final Rome in Moscow, labeling all other Christian denominations, including Catholics and Protestants, as heretics and pagans. Understanding the dynamics within Orthodox churches may appear esoteric, but these are the oldest Christian churches, stemming from the five original churches led by apostles who personally knew Jesus. Apostle Andrew journeyed to Constantinople, Mark to Alexandria (Egypt), Peter to Antioch (Rome), James to Jerusalem, and Barnabas to Cyprus. Through these figures, along with the itinerant Apostle Paul, Christianity spread across the globe. This conflict between Russia and Ukraine, therefore, has profound spiritual roots, which Putin fully recognizes. Yevstratiy and Epiphany attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., where President Trump expressed his desire for peace. Yevstratiy stated, 'We pray and we ask God Almighty to bless this very good and Christian desire,' adding, 'May God bless Ukraine. May God bless America.' The full interview is available on Lauren Green's Lighthouse Faith podcast on Apple, Spotify, and their website





