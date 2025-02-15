Orlando Magic's Black and da Silva Shine in Rising Stars Challenge

Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva of the Orlando Magic showcased their skills at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge, while teammate Mac McClung continues his All-Star Weekend with the Dunk Contest.

Orlando Magic teammates Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva participated in the NBA 's Rising Stars Challenge , showcasing their skills alongside other promising young players. Black and da Silva were selected for Team T, captained by Tim Hardaway Sr., while two-way guard Mac McClung represented Team G League, led by Jeremy Lin. Despite their combined efforts, Team T fell to Chris Mullin's Team C, 40-34. Da Silva contributed five points off the bench, making both of his field goal attempts.

He also recorded an assist, setting up Black for a near-dunk in transition that was officially credited as a layup. 'He almost smoked my full-court assist,' da Silva joked afterward. 'But nah, it was great. Obviously always love playing with him, sharing the floor with him, so always a great time.' Black echoed the sentiment, stating, 'Fun experience, fun playing with and against those guys. Just good to be around a lot of good players, interact with a lot of good coaches and basketball minds. Just appreciative that I was selected to come here.' In another semifinal match, Team G League, led by McClung, defeated Mitch Richmond's Team M, 40-39. McClung finished with five points and two assists, helping his team advance to the final for the second consecutive year. However, Mullin's Team C ultimately triumphed in the championship game, securing their spot in the All-Star edition of the tournament. McClung's weekend isn't over yet, though. He's set to compete in the Dunk Contest on Saturday, aiming to become the first-ever three-peat champion. The All-Star Saturday Night festivities, including the team-based skills competition, three-point shootout, and dunk contest, will begin at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Meanwhile, Markelle Fultz, the Magic's No. 1 pick in 2004, has returned to the NBA after signing with the Sacramento Kings. His former teammates celebrated the news on social media, with Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic expressing his belief that Orlando is just one Portland guard away from becoming a truly formidable team





