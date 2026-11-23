The Orlando Magic are exploring options to sign free agent Kevin Porter Jr., but questions remain about his fit in an off-ball role behind Franz Wagner.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, the Orlando Magic are among a growing list of NBA franchises interested in signing free-agent point guard Kevin Porter Jr. Porter Jr. spent the previous season with the Milwaukee Bucks but is now available on the open market. League sources confirm that the Magic are not alone in their interest, as the Denver Nuggets are also actively pursuing the guard.

Orlando Magic Evaluate Porter Jrs Scoring

Orlando is currently evaluating how adding a scorer like Porter Jr. could impact their offensive capabilities. The Magic currently hold an offensive rating of 111.3, which places them at 21st in the NBA. Introducing a strong scoring option to the lineup could help improve that specific metric, particularly for the second unit. Orlando has an open roster spot, making such a move structurally possible without disrupting their existing salary cap flexibility.

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Porter Jr. is known as a strong scorer who thrives when the ball is in his hands. If signed, he would likely be utilized as a backup point guard. This move would presumably take the spot of Jevon Carter in the rotation. Carter has struggled significantly this season, averaging just 4.3 points per game. He is also shooting 33.3 percent from the field, with the majority of his attempts coming from beyond the three-point arc.

Defensive Concerns And Role Mismatch

Despite the offensive potential, there are significant concerns regarding Porter Jrs fit within the Magic system. The team has been prioritizing ball distribution to Franz Wagner. Once Paolo Banchero returns from a high ankle sprain, he will also require significant touches. This dynamic means Porter Jr. would likely need to serve as an off-ball shooter, a role he has not historically thrived in.

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His defensive profile presents another major hurdle for Orlando. Porter Jr. holds a career defensive rating of 116.1, which does not inspire confidence in his ability to guard opposing guards. He was cut by the Bucks at the end of training camp this past season. Milwaukee has only won one game so far this year, raising questions about the value of adding a player with his track record to a contender.

Roster Needs And Strategic Implications

While Porter Jr. might appear to be an upgrade on paper compared to Carter in terms of pure scoring, he could be viewed as a liability in metrics that matter more for a backup point guard. Orlando needs players who can fill specific gaps in their lineup without creating new weaknesses. Carter, despite his offensive struggles, may fill the role more effectively for what Orlando requires to support its offense.

Jeremy Brener, an editor and writer for Orlando Magic On SI, notes that while the signing makes sense for the box score, it might not be in the best interest of the franchise. The Magic must consider their biggest roster needs alongside the current injury report. Adding a player who does not move the needle in defense could hinder their overall effectiveness.

Next Game And Schedule Details

The Magic are set to return to action with a game against the Detroit Pistons. The tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center. Fans can watch the contest on Magic TV 27 or stream it via the DAZN app. Any potential moves regarding Kevin Porter Jr. will be made in the context of these ongoing roster challenges and the team's quest for playoff positioning.