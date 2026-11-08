Golden State Warriors Defeat Orlando Magic 119-113 in Overtime

Orlando Magic lost their fourth straight game to the Golden State Warriors on December 22, 2025. Franz Wagner scored 30 points as the team struggled offensively in overtime.

The Orlando Magic fell to the Golden State Warriors in a hard-fought overtime battle at Chase Center in San Francisco, extending their losing streak to four straight games and dropping their record to 2-7 for the season. The contest was a testament to the Magic's resilience, as they overcame significant first-half offensive struggles and multiple deficits to force extra time. Despite a dominant physical presence on the boards and excellent defensive pressure in the second half, the Magic could not secure a victory against a Warriors squad led by an exceptional Stephen Curry performance.

The Magic opened the game without key guard Desmond Bane, who missed his first appearance since arriving in Orlando due to illness. His absence snapped a 90-game streak of consecutive appearances and left a noticeable void in the team's shooting efficiency. Orlando struggled to find any offensive rhythm early, missing 13 of their first 17 field goal attempts. This included a particularly poor stretch from beyond the arc where they missed seven of their first nine three-point shots.

Also read Warriors-Magic Injury Report Features Dray, GPII, Santos, Banchero, Suggs

On the defensive end, the Magic was unable to contain the Warriors' initial attacks, falling behind by as much as 15 points in the first quarter. The team found it difficult to convert open looks and struggled to respond to Golden State's early scoring barrage. The lack of Bane's perimeter threat allowed the Warriors to play aggressive defense, further disrupting Orlando's flow and making it nearly impossible to establish any consistency in the opening minutes of the contest.

Head coach Sean Sweeney implemented critical defensive adjustments in the second half that finally helped kickstart the offense and keep the Magic competitive. Sweeney was visibly engaged from the bench, actively communicating coverages and assignments to his players. This renewed focus on defense led to crucial stops, which in turn allowed Anthony Black and Franz Wagner to find their rhythm in the half-court offense.

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Jase Richardson, who had struggled from the floor earlier in the game, served as a conductor for a pivotal 17-2 third-quarter surge that shifted the momentum. The Magic shot 48.1 percent in the second half, including 39.1 percent from three-point range on 9-of-23 attempts. Despite generating clean opportunities throughout the second half, the team could not fully close the gap before a shaky overtime period decided the outcome.

Even with a poor shooting night of just 38.7 percent from the field, the Magic kept the game close by dominating the glass and forcing turnovers. Orlando forced 18 Warriors turnovers and finished with a plus-20 advantage on the offensive glass, grabbing 23 offensive rebounds. This physical play resulted in a plus-31 advantage in second-chance points and a plus-18 margin in points off turnovers, metrics that proved essential in maintaining competitiveness.

Forward Franz Wagner led the Orlando Magic with a team-high 30 points on efficient 11-of-21 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three-point range. His three made threes marked a season high and were the most he had recorded in a single game since April of the previous year. While his shooting form appeared more fluid off the bounce, his ability to draw defensive attention opened up crucial lanes for his teammates throughout the contest.

Center Wendell Carter Jr. also contributed significantly to the effort, tallying 19 points and 11 rebounds in 40 minutes of play. Six of those rebounds were offensive, highlighting his relentless pursuit of the ball. Carter struggled down the stretch, missing three critical free throws, but his overall presence in the paint was a bright spot for a team that struggled to convert shots from the perimeter.

Bench forward Jamal Cain delivered a standout performance against the league's greatest shooter, Stephen Curry, earning praise for his defensive tenacity and scoring. Cain finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds on 6-of-14 shooting in 36 minutes off the bench. He scrambled and clawed all night, dealing with defensive pressure from Curry while still managing to secure crucial rebounds, including a clutch putback that helped maintain the Magic's hopes.

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Stephen Curry proved why he remains one of the most feared players in the league, leading the Warriors to victory with a performance that defied his age. At 38 years old, Curry continued to take over games, scoring 40 points twice this season with at least five made threes in five straight games. His ability to perform at an elite level with a degenerative knee injury was a major factor in the Warriors' ability to close out the game in overtime.

Despite the unfortunate end result, the Magic's effort in this game demonstrated significant growth in their physicality and defensive intensity. The ability to force turnovers and dominate the offensive glass kept them in the game despite shooting inefficiencies. However, the inability to convert in critical moments, particularly in free-throw situations and during the overtime period, ultimately cost them the win.

The loss marks a difficult start to the season for Orlando, who now stand at 2-7 on the year. The team will need to address their early-game offensive struggles and improve their execution in close contests. With Desmond Bane returning from illness, the Magic hope to regain some of their missing perimeter shooting and consistency as they look to turn their season around in upcoming matchups.

Head coach Sean Sweeney and his staff will likely focus on maintaining the defensive intensity shown in the second half while working to improve first-quarter offense. The performances of Wagner, Carter, and Cain provide a solid foundation of talent and effort, but the team needs more consistent shooting to compete with elite NBA squads. The focus now shifts to learning from this loss and building on the positive defensive metrics.

For the Warriors, this victory solidifies their position as a tough opponent in the Western Conference. Curry's continued dominance and the team's ability to withstand a strong comeback attempt showcase their championship pedigree. The Magic will look to use this experience as a learning tool, knowing that they competed well against one of the league's best teams until the final minutes.