The Orlando Magic secured a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers behind Desmond Bane's historic shooting performance and a dominant first quarter at the Kia Center.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the Orlando Magic began their home slate at the Kia Center with a statement performance, establishing an early lead that would define the contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. The team demonstrated immediate offensive potency in the opening period, scoring 40 points in the first quarter alone. This output marked their highest-scoring quarter of the 2026 season and matched the energy displayed in their previous game against the Boston Celtics, where they also capped a 10-point win with a 40-point quarter.

Bane Sets Historic Shooting Record for Magic Franchise

The primary catalyst for Orlando's rapid start was guard Desmond Bane, who connected on seven three-pointers during the opening 12 minutes of play. Bane finished the night with 16 field goals made on 23 attempts, including 11 from beyond the arc. His fourth made triple of the quarter came off a direct-handoff from center Goga Bitadze, a sequence that contributed to a franchise milestone. By making at least nine three-pointers in nine consecutive games, Bane became the first player in Orlando Magic history to achieve this specific feat. Previous Magic stars Terance Ross and Rishard Lewis had accomplished similar streaks, but only over seven games. This performance extends a remarkable run for Bane, who previously recorded a 14-game stretch with at least three made threes during the 2023-24 season.

Also read Why Franz Wagner, Magic Can Make Their Biggest Statement Against LeBron James, 76ers

Orlando Defense Dominates Early Before Struggling Later

Orlando's early success was driven by aggressive defensive activity that generated turnovers and facilitated quick ball movement. In addition to Bane's eight first-quarter threes, Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, and Wendell Carter Jr. each contributed one three-pointer to the opening barrage. Black also made an impact inside, securing a dunk against 76ers center Joel Embiid during the first quarter. However, the Magic's defensive intensity waned significantly as the game progressed. Over the final three quarters, Orlando failed to contest shots effectively, allowing the 76ers to shoot 47.5 percent from the field in the second half. The Magic allowed 9-of-22 three-pointers and surrendered an offensive rating of 130.1 to Philadelphia in the latter stages of the contest.

Philadelphia 76ers Overcome Early Deficit Behind Edgecombe

The Philadelphia 76ers, playing without point guard Tyrese Maxey, relied on their bench depth to mount a comeback from a 17-point deficit. Led by sophomore guard VJ Edgecombe and veteran LeBron James, Philadelphia chipped away at the lead until they took a one-point advantage with 5:07 remaining in the game. Edgecombe emerged as the decisive offensive force, finishing the night with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He was particularly dangerous from deep, hitting 4-of-9 three-pointers, and scored a game-high 15 points in the second half. His scoring included 13 points in the fourth quarter, where he shot 4-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range. James facilitated the offense effectively, dishing out the game's final assist and accounting for the final seven points of the contest.

Advertisement

Statistical Analysis of Second-Half Offensive Efficiency

Philadelphia's offensive resurgence was supported by strong metrics across multiple efficiency categories in the second half. The 76ers finished in the 81st percentile for effective field goal percentage and the 76th percentile for offensive rebounding. Their 67th-percentile turnover percentage allowed them to maintain possession and exploit Orlando's sloppy closeouts. Despite the contributions of Joel Embiid, who drove to the basket and drew fouls throughout the game, the Magic's inability to maintain their early physicality resulted in a lackluster defensive display. The 76ers' ability to pull up when left open against Orlando's drop coverage highlighted the strategic adjustments Philadelphia made after their slow start.

Season Implications and Defensive Concerns for Orlando

While the Magic improved their record with the win, the performance exposed critical vulnerabilities in their defensive structure for the remainder of the game. Allowing a shorthanded 76ers team to generate high-quality shots in the second half on their home floor was a significant concern for the coaching staff. The disparity between the first-quarter defensive intensity and the subsequent three quarters of play suggests a need for greater sustained focus. As Orlando continues its 2026 campaign, maintaining the energy levels displayed during the opening period will be essential to securing consistent victories against elite Eastern Conference opponents.