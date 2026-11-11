Orlando Magic Defeat Sacramento Kings 107-100 Behind Wagner's 31 Points

The Orlando Magic secured a 107-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on November 10, 2026. Franz Wagner led the charge with 31 points as Orlando capitalized on 21 turnovers.

The Orlando Magic defeated the Sacramento Kings with a final score of 107-100 on November 10, 2026, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The victory was driven by a dominant offensive performance from Franz Wagner, who scored 31 points while also contributing seven rebounds and seven assists. Orlando secured the win by pulling away in the fourth quarter, leveraging superior ball security and efficient scoring to overcome a strong individual effort from Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr.

Wagner Dominates Against Rookie Acuff

Franz Wagner executed the team's primary offensive strategy with precision throughout the contest. The German wing finished with 11-of-23 shooting, targeting the smaller stature of Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. repeatedly. Wagner attacked Acuff relentlessly, forcing defensive mismatches that opened up significant scoring opportunities for the Magic offense. This targeted approach allowed Orlando to control the tempo and exploit gaps in the Kings' defensive structure during critical moments.

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Kings Rookie Scores 29 Points Despite Loss

Despite the defeat, Sacramento Kings rookie Darius Acuff Jr. delivered an exceptional statistical performance. He scored 29 points on 10-of-21 shooting, including 4-of-9 from three-point range. Acuff consistently found open creases against the Magic's drop coverage, particularly when Orlando deployed one of their three big men. His ability to penetrate and finish effectively highlighted his potential as the No. 7 overall draft pick, even though the Kings ultimately could not secure the win.

Magic Capitalize On High Turnover Count

The Orlando Magic defense forced the Sacramento Kings into a season-high 21 turnovers, which Orlando converted into 33 points. This defensive pressure was a decisive factor in the outcome, allowing Orlando to maintain offensive rhythm despite playing with a limited roster. The Magic capitalized on these mistakes efficiently, turning defensive stops into immediate scoring opportunities that widened the gap between the two teams as the game progressed.

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Roster Constraints Shape Rotation Strategy

Orlando managed the game with only 11 active players due to injuries affecting key rotation pieces. Tristan da Silva was listed with a calf strain, joining Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs on the injury report. Alex Morales played a career-high 28 minutes, scoring seven points and making his first three-pointer with 7:08 remaining in the first half. Nikola Vucevic logged a season-high 18 minutes, while Goga Bitadze played 15 minutes, indicating a compressed rotation due to the missing personnel.

Offensive Efficiency In Paint Defines Result

The Magic's offensive plan focused heavily on interior scoring when facing Acuff, resulting in 56 points in the paint at a 56.0 percent clip. Ten of those points came from inside the restricted area, while the team attempted only four non-paint two-point shots. This aggressive interior attack, combined with Wagner's perimeter efficiency, created a balanced offensive display that the Kings could not match. The team will now look to replicate this rotational pattern on Wednesday during the second night of their back-to-back schedule.