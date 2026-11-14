Franz Wagner Logs Triple-Double as Magic Defeat Bucks 107-99 at Home

Franz Wagner records first career triple-double as the Orlando Magic defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-99, ending a home losing streak and improving their record to 5-7.

The Orlando Magic decisively ended their five-game home court losing streak on November 13, 2026, by defeating the Milwaukee Bucks with a final score of 107-99 at the Kia Center. This victory marked the team's first home win of the season and improved their overall record to 5-7, securing their third consecutive victory. The win also propelled Orlando to a 2-0 start in the NBA Cup group stage with a positive point differential of plus-15.

Franz Wagner anchored the victory with the first triple-double of his professional career. The 6-foot-10 German wing scored 35 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out 12 assists while committing only three turnovers. Wagner shot efficiently from the field, hitting 13 of 22 attempts, and made three three-pointers to help secure the win.

Also read Why Anthony Black Remains Invaluable to the Orlando Magic

The shooting surge from Wagner represents a significant improvement from the first eight games of the season, where he shot just 19.4 percent from beyond the arc. Over his last four games, he has shot 35.7 percent from deep, making three treys in this contest. This development has forced defenses to respect his range and operate more freely on the court.

Orlando's defensive strategy focused heavily on limiting the impact of Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro. The Magic employed a physical, length-based approach at the point of attack to disrupt Herro's rhythm. He finished the game with just 18 points on 5-of-17 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 from three-point range.

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Herro typically struggles against length and physicality, which Orlando utilized to cut off the head of the Bucks offense. While Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Ryan Rollins had moments of success, they could not overcome the defensive intensity focused on Herro. The Magic also utilized their length to disrupt passing lanes and force difficult shots throughout the contest.

Orlando took advantage of the Milwaukee Bucks' lack of frontcourt athleticism to score efficiently in the paint. Goga Bitadze had one of his most productive offensive games, scoring a season-high 10 points. All five of his field goals were lobs, showcasing the team's ability to attack the rim with ease against slow defenders.

Bitadze was joined in the paint by Wendell Carter Jr., who also benefited from the mismatches. The Magic guards, particularly Franz Wagner, created initial advantages that led to easy finishes around the rim. This offensive strategy highlighted the struggles of Milwaukee center Myles Turner, who has lost significant mobility and vertical leap.

Despite the loss, Milwaukee Bucks guard Desmond Bane continued his impressive three-point shooting streak. Bane had previously made seven threes in a win over the Utah Jazz on November 11, 2026. In the game against Orlando, he made six three-pointers, tying a franchise record for consecutive games with that many makes.

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Bane finished with 21 points in 35 minutes of play. He made 6 of 10 attempts from deep and 7 of 13 from the free-throw line. Although he missed his final three attempts, he became only the fourth player in team history to hit six threes in back-to-back games, following Jalen Suggs in the 2023-24 season.

The victory provides a positive momentum shift for the Orlando Magic as they continue to refine their roster and strategy. The team's ability to snap a home losing streak demonstrates their resilience and capacity to perform under pressure. Franz Wagner's emergence as a triple-double threat is a critical factor for the Magic's ongoing success.

The Magic will look to build on this momentum in upcoming games. Their next NBA Cup game will be on November 20 inside Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets. Continued defensive intensity and offensive efficiency will be key to sustaining their success in both the regular season and the tournament.