Florida officials arrested suspects at an Orlando halal slaughterhouse following video evidence of animal cruelty during Eid al-Adha operations. FDACS and federal investigators charged individuals with third-degree felonies after reviewing footage of conscious slaughter.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services ( FDACS) officers arrested multiple individuals at an Orlando halal slaughter house on Friday during a coordinated joint operation with federal investigators. State prosecutors have announced plans to charge the detainees with aggravated animal abuse and other crimes, marking a significant enforcement action against the facility. Attorney General James Uthmeier confirmed the severity of the potential penalties, noting that aggravated animal cruelty is classified as a third-degree felony. This charge carries a maximum fine of up to $10,000, with prosecutors authorized to file a separate count for each individual animal involved in the violations.

Federal Violations and Past Inspections

Uthmeier's office declined to release specific details on Friday, including the names of the arrested individuals, the total number of people taken into custody, or the exact nature of the allegations. However, the operation was triggered by footage reviewed by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food safety investigators, who identified clear violations of federal humane slaughter laws. As a result, the department stripped the business of its authority to slaughter livestock unless federal inspectors are present on-site at all times. This regulatory action addresses longstanding concerns, as the facility has a documented history of federal violations. On July 1, 2021, a USDA inspector witnessed an employee pick up a conscious lamb and throw it against a metal fence, causing the animal to hit the concrete on its side. Regulators suspended inspection at the establishment the very next day following this incident.

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Animal Outlook Video Evidence

The current crackdown follows the release of video footage from June 2025, provided by the Washington-based advocacy group Animal Outlook. The group stated that a third party openly recorded two days of the facility's Eid al-Adha slaughter and handed the evidence over to regulators last year. The footage allegedly shows paying customers making throat cuts themselves, while workers shock cows in the face and neck with electric prods. In one disturbing instance, a worker is seen guiding a child's hand across a lamb's throat. Veterinarians who reviewed the recordings for the organization reported that animals exhibited signs of consciousness for up to three minutes after their throats were cut. Animal Outlook's enforcement request alleges 25 violations of Florida's Humane Slaughter Act and requests $250,000 in fines, which represents the maximum penalty available under state law.

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Legal Exemptions and Felony Charges

Florida's Humane Slaughter Act contains specific exemptions for ritual slaughter, treating a ritual cut to the carotid arteries as a humane method and not outlawing the practice itself. Despite this exemption, the statute does not shield operators from the state's general animal cruelty laws. Researchers have long noted that animals slaughtered without stunning often die in avoidable pain, highlighting the tension between religious practice and animal welfare regulations. The general animal cruelty law carries the felony classification described by Attorney General Uthmeier, allowing prosecutors to pursue severe penalties even when religious exemptions apply. The recent arrests demonstrate that state authorities will enforce general cruelty statutes when evidence suggests animals suffered unnecessarily during religious slaughter operations.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Future Steps

FDACS officers were on the ground in Orlando during the Friday operation, working alongside federal agencies to ensure compliance with all applicable laws. The department's decision to remove the business's slaughtering authority unless federal inspectors are present is a direct response to the identified violations. This move ensures that future operations are subject to stricter oversight and immediate intervention if humane standards are not met. The case highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by slaughterhouses that conduct ritual slaughter, particularly during major religious holidays like Eid al-Adha. Authorities continue to investigate the full scope of the allegations, and additional charges or legal actions may follow as the case progresses through the judicial system.