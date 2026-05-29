Orion Sleep Is the Smarter Buy and the Best Eight Sleep Alternative, Perfect Gift for Upcoming Father's Day

Stay cool with this easy setup and have a better night's sleep.

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Tired of spending most of your nights hot and uncomfortable? You’ll be happy to know there’s a solution: the Orion Sleep System. It’s a smart mattress cover that cools or heats each side of the bed through the night. It goes over the mattress you already own and runs each half as a separate temperature zone, so two sleepers can hold different temperatures without negotiating.

Check out Orion Sleep to get the Orion Sleep System for just $1,845, down from its usual price of $2,295Cooling starts before you climb into bed. That’s because your body’s core needs to drop roughly 1-2 degrees to help you sleep well. The temperature changes on its own as you cycle through sleep stages, Orion uses sensors built into the cover to read your sleep data all on its own.

The optional Orion Intelligence subscription can turn all your readings into score, personalized recommendations, and a temperature schedule that refines itself over time. The base system works without a subscription if you choose not to use it, including temperature scheduling, dual-zone control, and automatic on/off. Setup takes less than ten minutes. You just put the cover on top of the mattress you’ve already got.

The system is HSA/FSA eligible, so the purchase can come from pre-tax health savings accounts. First-night personalization is also available through the optional Sleep Disruption Test, which maps your core temperature with an overnight patch. The 30-night trial lets you sleep on the system before committing. If 30 nights of sleeping on the cover doesn’t shift your mornings or your energy, Orion handles the return shipping.

Financing through OrionPay covers 0% APR for buyers who’d rather pay monthly instead of fronting the full purchase. At $1,845 instead of the usual $2,295, the Orion Sleep System brings dual-zone temperature control, embedded sleep sensors, and the core nightly features without any required subscription. The independent zones serve hot sleepers, cold sleepers, and couples with mismatched temperature preferences sharing a bed. Removing the nightly thermostat compromise is one of the more meaningful sleep upgrades available for shared beds.

If you’re ready to use a sleep solution to help you get more shut-eye, this is the perfect option. You can fall asleep faster, sleep longer, and stay cool. Now that it’s summer, it’s the best time to go ahead and splurge on one. If not for yourself, then for your partner.

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