Orioles vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 19

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are two teams at the opposite end of things both overall and as of late. The Orioles have lost four of five after

The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are two teams at opposite ends of things, both overall and as of late. The Orioles have lost four of five after a three-game winning streak, scoring just 11 runs during that 1-4 stretch.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers just swept the Rays after a rocky road trip. Dodgers: Roki Sasaki Trey Gibson is looking to bounce back from allowing six runs on three hits with five walks in 4.1 innings against the Padres. He’s allowed three runs or more in three of his four starts this season. Roki Sasaki is hoping a return home can get him back on track.

He allowed seven runs on as many hits in just 4.1 innings against the White Sox last time out. The right-hander does have a 3.26 ERA at home with a 6.19 ERA on the road. Roki Sasaki hasn’t gone deep into too many games this season. In 12 starts, the right-hander has gone UNDER 16.5 outs in 9 of them.

Sasaki’s two longest starts of the season both came against a lowly Angels team, and he also went six innings against the Cardinals. The O’s aren’t an offensive powerhouse, but I’ll back them to get Sasaki out of the game before recording the second out in the sixth inning. Maybe the Dodgers just needed to return home to get back on track as they swept the Rays following a losing road trip.

Los Angeles is now 48-27 overall, including 25-12 at home this season. Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost four of their last five games, scoring just 11 runs in that span. They’re now 35-41 overall, but just 13-22 on the road. DraftKings Sportsbook promo codeIf you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17The Baltimore Orioles lost their third straight game in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners last night, scoring just one run against Logan Gilbert an

Read more »

Julio Rodríguez Hamstring Injury Maroons Mariners in 5-3 Loss to OriolesSeattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez exited early with a hamstring injury as Kyle Bradish struck out a career-high 12 batters in the Baltimore Orioles' 5-3 victory.

Read more »

Nothing Will Get Easier For Slumping Orioles Lineup At Dodgers StadiumThe Orioles’ erratic and enigmatic lineup found things particularly difficult in Seattle this week. It’s likely going to be even tougher this weekend in Los A

Read more »

Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brewers-Braves, Red Sox-Mariners, Orioles-Dodgers)The weekend is here and we have 14 games on the docket on Friday. I’m targeting a road favorite, an UNDER, and a home favorite my MLB best bets today. Let’s get

Read more »