The Baltimore Orioles and free agent right-hander Freddy Peralta have agreed to a $125 million, five-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press

have agreed to a $125 million, five-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.

The 30-year-old Peralta, a two-time All-Star, was the MVP of the American League Championship Series in October after pitching the Fastball Freddy went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two ALCS starts and one relief appearance against Cleveland, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings to win the clinching Game 6.for five runs, seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings in his only World Series outing, a Game 3 loss at home that put the Rays on the brink of elimination. Tampa Bay had won each of his previous nine starts, however, as Peralta posted a major league-leading 0.90 ERA during that stretch.

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And with years of success in Milwaukee on his resume prior to a four-month hiccup with theKnowing it would be difficult to afford him once he reached the open market, the thrifty Brewers traded Peralta to the Mets in January 2026 with a year remaining on his contract. Right-handerThe popular Peralta struggled in New York, going 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts as the Mets languished in last place in the NL East and became one of baseball's biggest disappointments.

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They shipped him to Tampa Bay on Aug. 2, a day ahead of the trade deadline, for three minor leaguers. It took a little while for Peralta to regain his peak form with the Rays, but he did. He went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts for the AL East champions, finishing the season 10-11 with a 4.42 ERA in 32 starts overall covering 169 innings. He struck out 156 and walked 63.

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