A rare original hand from the 1980 Yoda puppet controlled by Frank Oz sold for $15,000, showcasing the enduring value of Star Wars memorabilia and vintage film artifacts.

A significant piece of cinematic history from the Star Wars franchise has changed hands again, with an original puppet hand belonging to the iconic Jedi Master Yoda selling for $15,000. This transaction highlights the enduring market for original film artifacts and the deep emotional connection fans maintain with the characters that defined the saga.

Origins of the 1980 Yoda Puppet

The original puppet, which was controlled and voiced by Frank Oz, was created in 1980. It was constructed out of foam latex, a material that naturally degrades over time. This specific hand is one part of the holy trinity that makes up the old Jedi Master, with the others being his right hand and head. Unfortunately, you're not going to get any words of wisdom if you put them together, but this part of the original puppet is definitely a Grail for fans.

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Condition and Display Features

With the foam latex disintegrating over time, the hand is evidently dried up and cracked, but it comes with an acrylic display case for safety. This particular hand is the one Yoda held his cane in, and you can still see some of the marks left by it on the inner side. Perhaps his right hand, which he famously used to retrieve Luke Skywalker's X-Wing from the swamp may be a tad bit more valuable.

Comparative Market Value of Props

While that's a massive price, it's almost nothing compared to some of the other original props that have sold for more than Yoda's hand, at $17,500. That almost makes this prop a steal by comparison. Prices aside, there's no doubt about the significance of this original prop from arguably the best movies of all time.

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Collector Prospects for Reuniting the Puppet

Similar to Luke's quest to fly to Dagobah and take tutelage from the old Jedi Master, you can bet the prop's new owner is pondering whether to track down the other parts and finally reunite them. While his right hand and head shouldn't be too tough to find, it's unlikely that the puppet's robes have survived after all the years. Still, the going price will surely skyrocket if they manage to unite them all once again.

Legacy of the Character in Pop Culture

Master Yoda may be the old wise sage of the Jedi, but his actions and inaction indirectly resulted in Palpatine's plans coming to fruition. However, there are still those who look to his guiding hand, and one of them has even paid $15,000 for it. This sale underscores the lasting impact of the character and the continued interest in tangible pieces of the film's production history.