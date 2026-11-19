The Original Pantry Cafe reopens in downtown Los Angeles after a two-year closure. The historic diner now operates as a social enterprise under Hope the Mission to support homelessness programs.

The Original Pantry Cafe officially reopened its doors on Thursday, November 19, 2026, marking a transformative shift for the iconic downtown Los Angeles establishment. The historic diner transitioned from traditional for-profit ownership to a social enterprise model managed by Hope the Mission. This strategic change ensures that every dollar of profit generated by the restaurant directly funds programs designed to alleviate homelessness across the United States.

Ken Craft, the CEO and founder of Hope the Mission, emphasized that the new slogan for the venue is simple yet powerful. He stated that patrons should come for the food but leave having done something good. This mission-driven approach aims to combine historic preservation with significant social impact. The restaurant anticipates raising roughly 50,000 dollars every month to support the largest rescue mission in the nation.

Also read Historic Original Pantry Cafe returns with a mission to help the homeless

A new labor contract secured through a partnership with Unite Here Local 11 protects the interests of the returning workforce. Thirteen former employees returned to their positions with enhanced benefits, including family health insurance, a pension plan, and greater job security. Craft highlighted the union's culinary arts program as a vital resource for training individuals transitioning out of homelessness into stable careers.

Juan Diaz, a server who has worked at the landmark diner since 1993, expressed profound relief and joy at the reopening. He recalled the deep sadness and tears shared by all employees when the restaurant closed in 2025 due to financial challenges and a labor dispute. Diaz noted that the return of experienced staff members helps maintain the diner's legacy of classic service and hospitality. The employees resumed their roles wearing the traditional white dress shirts and black bow ties that have defined the establishment for generations.

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Mayor-Elect Nithya Raman attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony to endorse this labor-friendly model and support the workers. She praised the staff for maintaining their hope and belief in justice during the two-year period when they were laid off. Raman emphasized that fair wages and strong union contracts must remain the standard for successful businesses in Los Angeles. Her presence underscored a collaborative approach between labor leaders, local government, and nonprofit organizers.

Kurt Petersen, the Co-President of Unite Here Local 11, actively supported the reopening by leading chants of Si se puede before introducing the Mayor-Elect. His presence highlighted the union's commitment to ensuring the transition to nonprofit management benefited the workers as much as the community. The event served as a celebration of labor rights and social responsibility in a city known for its complex housing crisis.

Patrons who waited in line since 2 a.m. on November 19, 2026, were among the first 102 guests to enter the restaurant. Cruz Cresencio and Heaven Garcia, regulars who had visited for 22 years, braved intermittent rain showers to be part of the historic reopening. They were eager to order their favorite dishes, such as cheese omelets, sourdough bread, and potatoes, which have been staples for decades. The first 102 guests received a commemorative keepsake keychain to celebrate 102 years of nearly uninterrupted business since the diner opened in 1924.

The menu retains beloved classics like sourdough French toast, syrup-smothered pancakes, chicken fried steak, warm peach cobbler, and brown sugar apple pie. New additions to the menu include little gem salads, breakfast tacos, and adobo spare ribs. Loyal customers were greeted by familiar sights, including counter stools, vintage photographs of celebrities, and the iconic caged cash register. These nostalgic touches were balanced with contemporary additions, such as new flooring and a gleaming showcase for pastries.

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The Original Pantry Cafe is located at the corner of 9th and Figueroa Streets and was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 1982. The property was purchased by developer Leo Pustilnikov for 5.5 million dollars during the transition period that led to the 2025 closure. The restaurant will initially operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Management has stated a long-term goal of eventually restoring its historic 24-hour service.

The building holds a rich history of attracting famous figures, including Marilyn Monroe, Sammy Davis Jr., and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Before serving as Mayor of L.A., Richard Riordan owned the eatery from 1981 to 2023, where it became a popular campaign stop for political candidates. After his death, the Riordan Trust closed the diner in 2025 amid a labor dispute with union workers. The new ownership structure represents a unique experiment in sustaining a cultural landmark while addressing urgent social needs.