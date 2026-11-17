The Original Oyster House in Mobile and Gulf Shores is collecting new toys for the US Marines Toys for Tots program, culminating in a special pickup event on December 13th.

The Original Oyster House has officially launched its annual toy donation drive in partnership with the US Marines Toys for Tots program. Diners at the Mobile and Gulf Shores locations can now contribute new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, or checks during their meals to support local children in need. This initiative allows families to combine a memorable dining experience with charitable giving, ensuring that children across the community have the opportunity to experience the joy of Christmas morning.

Toys for Tots Pickup Schedule Details

The collection period will culminate on Sunday, December 13th, when US Marines will arrive at the Mobile Causeway location to collect the donations. The Marines will be present from 6 pm to 8 pm, wearing their formal dress blues to honor the tradition. During this time, service members will pick up the donated toys and pose for photographs with attending families, adding a festive and patriotic element to the holiday season. This specific date marks the end of the active drop-off period at the restaurant.

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Donation Methods and Location Logistics

Participants can leave their contributions in the designated Toys for Tots collection boxes located at both the Mobile Causeway and Gulf Shores restaurants. The organization accepts new unwrapped toys, gift cards, and monetary donations made by check. By choosing to donate by check, guests provide flexible funding that helps the program allocate resources effectively to the most urgent needs. All items and funds collected through this specific drive will remain within the local community to be distributed directly to children and families facing financial hardship.

Historical Context of Marine Corps Charity Program

The United States Marine Toys for Tots Program has a long history of assisting less fortunate children, having begun its operations in 1947. In its inaugural year, the program distributed 5,000 toys to children who might otherwise go without presents during the holiday season. The iconic poster for the original campaign was designed by Walt Disney, featuring a miniature three-car train that was later adopted as the official Toys for Tots logo. Today, the program has grown significantly in scale and impact.

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In its current form, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually. This massive logistical effort ensures that millions of kids receive gifts during the holidays, a significant increase from the 5,000 toys distributed in 1947. The program continues to rely on corporate partnerships, such as the one with The Original Oyster House, to meet these high-demand goals and support families across the nation.

Restaurant Environmental Conservation Efforts

Beyond its charitable contributions, The Original Oyster House has established itself as a leader in environmental sustainability along the Gulf Coast. In 2016, the restaurant became the first in Alabama to recycle oyster shells through the Alabama Coastal Foundation. This initiative not only reduces waste but also supports the restoration of oyster reefs, which are critical to coastal ecosystem health. The program highlights the restaurant's commitment to protecting the natural habitat that sustains its culinary offerings.

As of October 2026, the Oyster Shell Recycling Program has recovered an estimated 31.7 million oyster shells. This volume demonstrates the substantial success of the initiative and the strong participation of customers and staff. Additionally, The Original Oyster House is one of the few restaurants in the state to actively participate in oyster gardening. Through Auburn University's Oyster Gardening Program, the restaurant grows stocker oysters to help restore depleted reef structures, furthering its mission of environmental stewardship.

The Original Oyster House operates two primary locations that have been celebrated as premier family dining destinations for the past 40 years. The Mobile location is situated at 3733 Battleship Parkway on the Causeway, while the Gulf Shores location is found at 701 Gulf Shores Parkway on the Original Oyster House Boardwalk. Both sites offer panoramic waterfront views and are renowned for their hand-shucked oysters, homemade gumbo, and signature desserts like the Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Pie.

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Staff members involved in the current charitable efforts include Army veteran Kenya Thomas, Marine veteran Lew Thomas, and servers Hailey Moore and Sonia Dennis. These employees work alongside US Marine Sergeant Benton Bethune and Sergeant Colyn Waldrep to facilitate the smooth collection and distribution of donations. Their combined efforts ensure that the logistics of the drive are handled efficiently, allowing customers to focus on their dining experience while supporting a meaningful cause.