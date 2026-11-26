The musician was renowed for his groundbreaking contributions to the progressive rock movement.

Michael Giles, the original drummer and co-founder of legendary progressive rock band King Crimson, has died at 84, according to a post from the band.

Michael Giles, the original drummer and co-founder of King Crimson, died Monday at age 84. King Crimson’s first lineup is seen above .

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“His extraordinary rhythmic imagination, musical sensitivity and highly inventive approach to drumming were fundamental to the band’s pioneering sound, most notably on the groundbreaking 1969 debut album, ‘In the Court of the Crimson King. ’ Following his departure from the band, Michael returned as a session musician for its second album,“Michael’s originality, musical curiosity and uncompromising commitment to creative freedom challenged conventions and inspired generations of musicians around the world,” the tribute continued.