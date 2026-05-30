Original Bramley Apple Tree Garden Sold to Neighbours, Campaigners Left Gobsmacked

The garden housing the original Bramley apple tree in Southwell, Nottingham has been sold to neighbouring property owners, dashing campaigners' hopes of turning the site into a heritage attraction. The 200-year-old tree, planted by Mary Ann Brailsford, is the progenitor of all Bramley apples worldwide. Despite raising £14,000, campaigners were outbid. The tree suffers from honey fungus and has a limited lifespan, but the university is advising new custodians on its care.

Bramley apple fans have been left shocked after the garden housing the original Bramley apple tree was sold to private owners, dashing hopes of turning the site into a heritage attraction.

The tree, more than 200 years old, was planted from seed by Mary Ann Brailsford in her parents' garden on Church Street in Southwell, Nottinghamshire in the early 1800s. It is the progenitor of all Bramley apples, a popular cooking staple in the UK. The garden, part of Bramley Cottage, had been owned by Nottingham Trent University since 2018.

Campaigners, led by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall, aimed to purchase the property and preserve public access to the tree, but were outbid by the owners of the neighbouring Bramley Tree Cottage. Llywelyn Hall expressed dismay, stating that the tree has been failed by institutions and that the university, despite its focus on environment and agriculture, allowed the sale to proceed. The campaign raised £14,000 from over 320 donations, but it was not enough to secure the garden.

The university confirmed that the new owners, Joshua and Alice Wheatley, have taken custodianship of the tree, and the university is providing advice on its care. The tree suffers from honey fungus and has outlived its natural lifespan, but it remains a cherished symbol of British horticulture. The original Bramley tree was named one of the 50 Great British Trees during Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee in 2002 and was dedicated to her for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Celia Stevens, great-granddaughter of Henry Merryweather who first propagated the Bramley apple, called the tree an important part of fruit history deserving of recognition. The sale has left the community and apple enthusiasts gobsmacked, as the tree's future public access remains uncertain. Bramley Cottage itself remains on the market with a guide price of £400,000, separate from the garden sale





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bramley Apple Heritage Nottingham Gardening Conservation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China’s Xiaomi SU7 is the Apple Car That Apple Couldn’t BuildThe Xiaomi SU7 EV combines Porsche Taycan–like performance, long range, premium interior quality, and advanced tech at a fraction of the price.

Read more »

Paul Sparks And Ava Threat Join The Apple Movie 'Liminal'Paul Sparks and Ava Threat have joined the cast of the Apple Original Films pic Liminal

Read more »

Garmin vs Apple Watch: Why Athletes Still Prefer GarminGarmin and Apple Watch cater to different fitness enthusiasts. While Apple Watch offers broader appeal and customization, Garmin excels in specific health metrics, physical buttons, and exceptional battery life. Apple's health features have improved, but Garmin's all-in-one solution and native features give it an edge. The Apple Watch Ultra aims to match Garmin's ruggedness, but Garmin's physical buttons remain a significant advantage for serious athletes.

Read more »

Apple and Google Smartwatches: A Comparison of Features and EcosystemsApple and Google offer some of the best smartwatches on the market, with features that set them apart from each other and give them an advantage over the other. The Pixel Watch hardware and the various Apple Watch models are locked to their respective ecosystems, making the Pixel smartwatches most suitable for Android owners and the Apple Watch models for iPhone owners. Apple's and Google's offerings have most of the health and fitness essentials you expect from a smartwatch, such as heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and the ability to track various workouts.

Read more »