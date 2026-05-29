Original 'Amores Perros' Screenplay Being Adapted As TV Series

Guillermo Arriaga's original screenplay on which Alejandro González Iñárritu film 'Amores Perros' was based is being turned into a scripted TV series.

Prime Video & YouTube To Share Release Of The Sidemen’s Culinary Series ‘Sidemen Present: SideMenu’to develop and produce a high-end international drama series. A source close to the project told us Arriaga will be a creative advisor, with AF’s Frank Ariza the producer.

AF and LatinWe are overseeing development, packaging and production, and have begun “early conversations with global partners and platforms,” they say. The rights acquisition is purely for the original screenplay, and not for an adaptation ofAF Films Teams With Frequent Quentin Tarantino Collaborator Shannon McIntosh For Paula Ortiz's Next Film 'Brothers Land' -- Cannes Market The screenplay was the basis of Iñárritu’s directorial debut, which is considered among the first classic films of the 21st century.premiered in Cannes, where it won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize and launched the careers of both Iñárritu and Arriaga.

A BAFTA win and an Academy Award nomination followed.. Arriaga will help shape the narrative, character arcs and thematic continuity. – interconnected lives, moral fracture and the raw emotional terrain of urban existence – reimagined through a contemporary lens and long-form storytelling. ” “This is one of the most important pieces of cinematic IP to emerge from Latin America in the last 25 years, ” said Ariza, founder of AF Films.

“Bringing this material back to its creative source, and doing so in collaboration with Guillermo Arriaga, allows us not only to honor its legacy, but to evolve it into a new form that speaks to today’s global audience. ”Defends Byron Allen Time Buy, Reveals Financials On ‘Late Show’ & ‘Comics Unleashed’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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