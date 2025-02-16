Origami-Inspired Concrete: A Sustainable Solution for Construction

Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a revolutionary origami-inspired concrete that significantly reduces material usage while maintaining structural strength. This innovative technique utilizes clever geometric designs to distribute forces efficiently, cutting concrete consumption by 60 percent and steel reinforcement by 90 percent.

Concrete is the cornerstone of modern construction, but its substantial environmental impact has been a long-standing concern for environmentalists. Cement production alone contributes to nearly eight percent of global carbon emissions, and the excessive use of steel reinforcement exacerbates this issue.

However, researchers at ETH Zurich are paving the way for a more sustainable future with an innovative origami-inspired concrete that significantly reduces material usage while maintaining structural integrity. Traditional concrete structures rely on thick slabs reinforced with steel to withstand loads. ETH Zurich researchers have proposed a groundbreaking alternative: a vaulted concrete design that achieves equivalent stability with significantly thinner sections and eliminates the need for steel reinforcement. This concrete technique leverages clever geometric designs inspired by origami to distribute forces more efficiently, resulting in a 60 percent reduction in concrete consumption and a 90 percent decrease in steel reinforcement.This groundbreaking approach originated when doctoral student Lotte Scheder-Bieschin developed Unfold Form, a foldable, reusable formwork system that streamlines the concrete laying process. Drawing inspiration from origami and natural structures like seashells, this system contributes to waste reduction, simplifies transportation, and makes sustainable concrete construction accessible in diverse locations as it doesn't require specialized tools. Conventional concrete formwork is often bulky and wasteful, frequently manufactured from petroleum-based materials like styrofoam. In contrast, the core of this origami-inspired concrete—Unfold Form—consists of thin plywood strips connected by textile hinges. This design allows it to unfold like a fan and be assembled within minutes. Once the concrete has set, the formwork can be dismantled, stored, and reused, making it an eco-friendly and lightweight alternative for concrete pouring. Coupled with the use of more environmentally friendly concrete, Unfold Form has the potential to revolutionize the way we address the carbon emissions associated with the concrete industry.The researchers recently conducted a trial of the origami-inspired concrete system in South Africa, where the formwork was transported in two surfboard bags and used to construct a prototype employing bio-concrete made from shredded invasive vegetation. The success of this project demonstrably proves that the technique is scalable and adaptable, even in resource-constrained regions. The team is currently engaged in a market hall project in Cape Town while simultaneously planning training programs to educate local workers on utilizing the system for affordable, sustainable housing. Due to its low-cost materials, minimal waste generation, and ease of transportation, this origami-inspired concrete could be instrumental in driving future advancements in concrete manufacturing, particularly as the industry seeks strategies to mitigate the detrimental effects of climate change





